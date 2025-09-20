Morgan Rielly Calls Climate Myth Surrounding Maple Leafs “Garbage”

Playing in Toronto has long been seen as a tough ask for many NHL players. The pressure to play in the ‘center of the hockey universe’ comes with expectations and additional scrutiny that not every NHL market brings. It’s one of the reasons Mitch Marner ultimately left.

However, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, the longest-tenured player on the roster, isn’t buying into the idea that playing in Toronto brings an overwhelming level of pressure compared to other NHL cities.

In a recent interview, Rielly dismissed the often-repeated narrative. “Yes! (Garbage). I would agree… I think it is nonsense,” he said when asked about whether Toronto players face more pressure than others. For Rielly, pressure isn’t about fan expectations or media scrutiny, but about the internal drive to win and perform.

“There’s pressure playing for every single team that comes from within,” Rielly explained. “Everyone is trying to win, everyone is trying to keep their job when it comes to management putting together the best team, and if you are not the best team, guys get fired and have to find new jobs—and nobody wants that.”

Morgan Rielly on playing for the Maple Leafs

While acknowledging that Toronto might come with more media coverage, Rielly emphasized that players enjoy the environment. “Guys love playing here and that’s because of the quality of the organization, the ownership, the management, and the kind of operation they run. It’s just like playing everywhere else, but guys love it here.”

Rielly even suggested the spotlight is part of what makes Toronto special. “You want to do something that matters, play somewhere that matters—and if you want to do that, you do it here.”

