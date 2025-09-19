Toronto Maple Leafs
Robertson’s Future With Leafs Hinges on Unexpected Opportunity
Nick Robertson reflects on his contract year with the Leafs and seeks to establish his long-term place in the team.
Nick Robertson has been through this cycle before: a promising regular season, limited playoff usage, and another one-year deal to prove he belongs in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ long-term plans. Now, entering 2025-26, the 24-year-old winger admits the situation feels familiar — but also like an opportunity.
“It’s just what came about,” Robertson said of his arbitration-tinged negotiations this summer. “Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. You’ve got to work. It’s a contract year.”
This wasn’t what Robertson wanted. He was hoping that his play would earn him more love from the Toronto Maple Leafs and a deal more in line with what some of the younger players with promise are making in the NHL these days. However, inconsistent play, stints where he was in and out of the lineup, and a lack of seizing the opportunities he was given led to the Leafs not feeling ready to invest.
He’ll have to show the Maple Leafs they made a mistake. If he can perform well, this contract year could lead to some big money. As the cap rises, Robertson is still young. Only 24, a solid 2025-26 campaign could lead to an arbitration case where he’s got solid footing or an offer sheet from another team, assuming the Leafs don’t want to pay up.
Robertson posted career bests with 15 goals and 69 games last season under coach Craig Berube, but still found himself watching most of Toronto’s playoff run from the press box. His size and defensive game remain sticking points, yet his speed and shot continue to make him someone the Leafs want around.
Berube acknowledged as much on Day 1 of camp: “He’s a quick player. He shot pucks today. They went in the net. He was intense.”
With Toronto adding Mattias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy while welcoming back Calle Järnkrok, Robertson is again battling for a permanent role in a crowded forward group. But after training with NHL veterans all summer and entering camp newly married and refreshed, Robertson insists he’s ready.
“It’s a contract year,” he repeated. “My mindset is to work hard and improve.” One also has to wonder if he’s hellbent on proving the Leafs were wrong not to make a bigger commitment.
Next: Treliving Eyeing Trade, But Rules Out Controversial Forward
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 20 minutes ago
Goaltender Out Permanently for the Chicago Blackhawks
Discover how Arvid Soderblom has stepped up as the backup goaltender for the Chicago...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Friends Splitting?: Draisaitl Candid About Tying His Future to McDavid’s
What does Draisaitl and McDavid's strong friendship mean for their contracts? Draisaitl talked about...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 24 hours ago
Sam Rinzel: A Diamond in the Blackhawks’ System
Learn about Sam Rinzel and his promising future with the Blackhawks after impressing in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Bowman Lays Out Oilers’ Blueprint for 2025-26 Season
Understand the Stan Bowman plan for the Oilers' upcoming season and how they plan...
-
Senators and Alex Formenton Parting Ways, Staios Looking for Trade
Ottawa Senators confirm Alex Formenton will not return, seeking a fresh start after discussions...
-
Caught in the Middle: Quinn Hughes News, Canucks “Open for Business”
Rutherford addresses concerns about Quinn Hughes and his future with the Canucks. The Canucks...
-
BREAKING: Connor Ingram to Be Placed on Waivers, Goalie Moving On
Connor Ingram's future with the Utah Mammoth is uncertain as he will not attend...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart
Find out why the Oilers are not pursuing Carter Hart. Discover the team's preference...
-
Mark Giordano to Join Maple Leafs Organization, Likely Retired From NHL
Mark Giordano is set to retire and join the Giordano Leafs organization in an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Fans Freaking Over Latest McDavid Interview: Waiting for “Feeling”
In the McDavid interview, the Edmonton captain shares his thoughts on the upcoming season...