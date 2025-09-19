Robertson’s Future With Leafs Hinges on Unexpected Opportunity

Nick Robertson has been through this cycle before: a promising regular season, limited playoff usage, and another one-year deal to prove he belongs in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ long-term plans. Now, entering 2025-26, the 24-year-old winger admits the situation feels familiar — but also like an opportunity.

“It’s just what came about,” Robertson said of his arbitration-tinged negotiations this summer. “Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. You’ve got to work. It’s a contract year.”

This wasn’t what Robertson wanted. He was hoping that his play would earn him more love from the Toronto Maple Leafs and a deal more in line with what some of the younger players with promise are making in the NHL these days. However, inconsistent play, stints where he was in and out of the lineup, and a lack of seizing the opportunities he was given led to the Leafs not feeling ready to invest.

He’ll have to show the Maple Leafs they made a mistake. If he can perform well, this contract year could lead to some big money. As the cap rises, Robertson is still young. Only 24, a solid 2025-26 campaign could lead to an arbitration case where he’s got solid footing or an offer sheet from another team, assuming the Leafs don’t want to pay up.

Nick Robertson trade talk Maple Leafs

Robertson posted career bests with 15 goals and 69 games last season under coach Craig Berube, but still found himself watching most of Toronto’s playoff run from the press box. His size and defensive game remain sticking points, yet his speed and shot continue to make him someone the Leafs want around.

Berube acknowledged as much on Day 1 of camp: “He’s a quick player. He shot pucks today. They went in the net. He was intense.”

With Toronto adding Mattias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy while welcoming back Calle Järnkrok, Robertson is again battling for a permanent role in a crowded forward group. But after training with NHL veterans all summer and entering camp newly married and refreshed, Robertson insists he’s ready.

“It’s a contract year,” he repeated. “My mindset is to work hard and improve.” One also has to wonder if he’s hellbent on proving the Leafs were wrong not to make a bigger commitment.

