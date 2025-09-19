Oilers Out: Jack Roslovic Still Hunting for a Long-Term Deal

Jack Roslovic’s summer on the open market has been surprisingly quiet for a player who scored 22 goals last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 28-year-old forward hasn’t landed a deal yet, despite reportedly receiving an offer from the Edmonton Oilers, which he declined.

As per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun:

“I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic, 28, turned it down… Word is he’d like to get term on his next deal — more than one year. That may not be easy to do this late into things, with teams mostly filled out. But we’ll see.”

Roslovic has switched agents and is now represented by Justin Duberman, potentially in the hopes that he can land the longer-term deal he’s seeking. Last season, he earned $2.8 million on a one-year deal in Carolina, but he’s reportedly aiming for a multi-year contract. Whether he’s holding out for a contender or just wants the deal and the term remains to be seen.

There was talk early in the summer that several teams had explored signing him. LeBrun’s report suggests that the duration of any deal was the sticking point.

Most NHL rosters are largely set, and salary-cap space is limited, making long-term offers harder to come by late in free agency.

