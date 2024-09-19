Mitch Marner made it clear during his media availability on Wednesday that he won’t be discussing his expiring contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. “I’m not here to talk about that. I’m here to talk about the season,” Marner said definitively, shutting down any speculation about his future with the Leafs.

Despite being in the final year of his $10.903 million contract, Marner wanted to focus on the upcoming season and stated that contract talks would be handled by his agent, Darren Ferris, and general manager Brad Treliving.

Marner’s decision to sidestep contract talk is strategic, as he believes it’s a distraction that his reps can handle and he doesn’t need as he tries to prove he’s worth every penny he’s asking for. That doesn’t mean he’s shutting down talks completely. Elliotte Friedman noted that while some players refuse to engage in contract talks once the season starts, Marner isn’t in that group. He only wants to be involved if absolutely necessary, but he’s open to signing during the year.

What Is Marner Going to Get Paid? And Will The Maple Leafs Pay It?

Last season, Marner had 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games, but faced criticism for his playoff performance, where he managed just one goal in seven games during the Leafs’ first-round exit. Still, he’s been receiving high praise from some really prominent people. Among them, Auston Matthews rallied around him on Wednesday, saying, “He’s had a great summer and is focused. We’re all here to support him.”

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs plans to play out 2024-25 NHL season

Stars like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon have praised Marner as one of the best in the game, with McDavid calling him a “great player” and MacKinnon noting the unfair criticism he often faces in Toronto.

All of this is going to add up to a nice payday for Marner. It’s just a matter of whether it’s the Maple Leafs who decide to pay him or someone else. If this is Marner’s last season with the Maple Leafs, he will undoubtedly attract interest from around the league.

The Maple Leafs will hope Marner’s contract situation remains in the background but that things move along peacefully and positively. They want this deal to get done and it not be a distraction, even if that’s a long shot considering the player and the stakes. Ideally, the two sides figure it out before puck drops for the regular season.

If the Leafs and Marner have their way, it might happen and we’ll all never know about it until it’s announced.

