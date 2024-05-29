McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism

While Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and goaltender Stuart Skinner were up on the podium answering media questions on Wednesday ahead of Game 4, a question was floated out there for either to answer in regard to the struggles of defenseman Darnell Nurse. McDavid immediately took to answering the question and defended his good friend and teammate.

Noting, “He gives us everything he’s got and he always has for a long time,” McDavid said he expects Nurse to be great tonight and said it in a way that he was expecting there would be no more follow-up questions and the question had been asked and answered.

Nurse has been taking heat for his playoff plus/minus numbers. Leading the playoffs with a -12, McDavid addressed the stat and called it silly. No one is saying Nurse can’t be better, and McDavid and Nurse probably both know the defenseman can offer more. But, to jump on Nurse for his plus/minus when the stat often doesn’t reflect what’s actually happening on the ice and whether Nurse was involved in the goal against shouldn’t necessarily be used to judge Nurse’s performance.

Oilers Making Lineup Changes, Likely on Defense

Nurse likely isn’t coming out of the lineup, even if some fans are calling for such a move. That said, the Oilers are making roster changes. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that there would be some new faces inserted into Game 4, but he wouldn’t reveal who.

Oilers defense pairings Darnell Nurse

The most likely change is Philip Broberg coming in for Vincent Desharnais. Desharnais doesn’t necessarily deserve to come out, but Broberg is ready and able and the Oilers seem to feel some sort of lineup change is in order after a dreadful second and not-so-great third period against the Stars in Game 3. Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick also took extra time on the ice at practice and they could be coming out, with Ryan McLeod and possibly Corey Perry back in.

The Oilers may also choose to run 11-7, with one fewer forward.

