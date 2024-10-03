Insider Offers Maple Leafs Contract Updates on McCabe and Knies

TSN’s Darren Dreger offered an update on Thursday as a part of TSN’s Insider Trading series. Saying the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing their best to keep the news of contract discussions with their players out of the public spotlight, Dreger offered updates on the status of talks with forward Matthew Knies and defenseman Jake McCabe.
Knies is a restricted free agent at the end of the season and Dreger says the expectation is that he’s going to be an impact player in the team’s future. “There really hasn’t been any meaningful dialogue between Knies’ agent and the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Dreger said. He noted that those discussions might heat up towards the end of the year “unless somebody is willing to engage.”
Dreger then moved on and said, “Veteran defenseman Jake McCabe is a little bit different.” Dreger notes that the two sides have had ongoing discussions and the two sides aren’t that far apart. He also notes that neither side is feeling a sense of urgency, other than to state to obvious in that McCabe is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
“He’s most definitely interested in getting something done sooner than later,” closed the NHL insider.
Knies and McCabe: What Kind of Deals Should the Maple Leafs Do Here?
For Knies, the debate will be if the team should lock him up or go with a bridge deal. Gord Stellick said on 590 The Fan, that Knies has a skill that not everybody has. “Not everybody is cut out to play with elite players, but Matthew Knies seems to have that… I think it’s going to be a great fit.” There is a risk that investing big money and going long-term could be a risk. The First Up crew said, “You let his play determine his next contract.”
In his first full season with the Maple Leafs, Knies appeared in 80 games, scoring 15 goals and tallying 35 points. Can he double that production playing all season with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner? The fact that both sides seem ready to wait this out for some time, the Leafs might be negotiating with the player when his numbers are at a career-high.
As for Jake McCabe, there’s a chance to get a bit of a team-friendly discount, but this could still cost the Leafs somewhere in the neighborhood of what Adam Larsson signed for in Seattle: four years at $5.25 million per season.
Next: Flames Agree to 1-Year Deal with Defenseman Tyson Barrie
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Revolving Door on Defense Could Spell Disaster for Oilers’ Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers don't seem to have a No. 4 defenseman and the decision...
-
Oilers Make Odd Choice on Defense as Nurse Plays vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers are icing most of their starters versus the Seattle Kraken, but...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Theory Hints Maple Leafs Tried to Prompt John Tavares Trade Ask
Did the Toronto Maple Leafs try to push John Tavares and test his patience...
-
Skinner Talks Mental Growth and New Mindset Ahead of Oilers’ Season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner debuted a fresh new look in Monday’s preseason matchup...
-
Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?
The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed down the roster with a few spots left to...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings
As the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending, what is the state of the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
3 Teams Linked to Possible Jeremy Swayman Trade
If the Boston Bruins are left with no choice but to consider a trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Makes Request to Oilers’ Coach as Pre-Season Ends
Connor McDavid has approached his coached and asked if he can play out the...