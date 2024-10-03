Flames Agree to 1-Year Deal with Defenseman Tyson Barrie

As per a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Calgary Flames have agreed to a one-year deal with defenseman Tyson Barrie. The contract is worth a reported $1.25 million for this season and he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the deal.
Barrie was in Flames camp on a professional tryout (PTO) but word last week was that he was likely to receive a contract offer.
Recent roster moves suggested this deal might be coming. Prospect Hunter Brzustewicz was sent back to the minors on Thursday and was potentially the last roadblock to Barrie getting an NHL deal. During an appearance on Flames Talk with Pat Steinberg, Frank Seravalli explained: “[Brzustewicz’s] spot, I don’t think would affect Tyson Barrie.” He added, “I believe they’re signing Barrie regardless. If Brzustewicz earns a spot, it would likely push someone else out.” That didn’t happen, leaving the door open for Barrie.
Barrie, a specialist known for his offensive skills and power-play contributions, may be a good fit in Calgary. If nothing else, should he have a strong season, he could be trade bait at this season’s deadline. The Flames have signed him to a tradeable contract.
Barrie has 109 career goals and 505 points in 809 regular season games. He’s hoping to prove he’s still got something left to give an organization.
There is not said to be any trade protection in the contract, meaning the Flames can deal him at any time if there is a move available.
