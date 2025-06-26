Stars Sign Jamie Benn to Bonus-Heavy Contract Extension

The Dallas Stars and captain Jamie Benn are very close to a new contract. The deal is for one season and should be announced on Thursday. Pierre LeBrun of TSN writes, “Benn deal should be announced in the next hour. Hearing it’s a one-year, 35-plus deal, $1 million base salary and $3M in bonuses, so $4M total.”

Achievable bonuses:

$500k 20 GP

$500k 30 GP

$500k 50 GP

$500k 60 GP

$500k Western Conf Champs

$500k Stanley Cup Champs

All bonuses can be applied to Stars’ cap in 26-27 if no room remains this year.

At the end of May, after the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Stars, Benn said. “I’m going into the summer planning on playing next year… I don’t see myself playing anywhere else.” That meant he was going to need to make it work with Dallas on terms, which it appears he did.

Jamie Benn Dallas Stars

The 34-year-old has worn the “C” in Dallas since 2013 and continues to play a vital role on and off the ice.

With 16 goals and 49 points in the regular season, Benn had a down year, and his lone goal and three points across 18 playoff games were especially concerning. It raises questions about whether his best days are behind him, and while slower, the hope is that he’s still got some gas in the tank.

As long as he keeps playing, he’s likely to sign one-year deals with the Stars, like he’s doing today.

Next: Peterka Signs Huge Extension After Being Traded to Mammoth