Did the Deferred Jarvis Deal Change Draisaitl’s Talks with Oilers?

Leon Draisaitl is eligible for a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers and all eyes are on what the Oilers might offer the forward. According to Sportsnet, the star forward’s next contract could surpass the league’s current highest average annual value (AAV) held by Auston Matthews at $13.25 million. But, recent reports from the same insider who reported that wonder if the deferred contract offered to Seth Jarvis might change things.

Frank Seravalli recently discussed the potential contract situation on Sportsnet 960 radio, suggesting that Draisaitl’s new deal could reach or even exceed an AAV of $14 million. “I think in the end the number is going to end up being probably one that starts with a 14, if not just a shade under it,” Seravalli noted. “But I think if the Oilers were thinking heading into this process that he’s going to take a significant team-friendly discount, I think the early indications are that’s not the case.”

Then, suddenly, the Jarvis deal happened.

A contract option that has been available to teams for several years, few agents and players have ever looked at deferred deals because a) they aren’t common and b) players have to wait to get paid. But, if Draisaitl is open to making more, but not getting it all over the next nine seasons (eight, plus next season he’s already signed for) a deferred deal becomes a real possibility.

Seravalli suggested in a recent article for Daily Faceoff that Draisaitl and the Oilers could theoretically knock down his AAV by $4 million per season and pay him a deferred amount every year for 40 years after his contract ends. A deal like that might make Draisailt the highest-paid NHL player, but not with the highest cap.

The Truth Is, Talks With Draisaitl Keep Potentially Changing

With Draisaitl’s contract extension being a top priority for the Oilers, the team’s management will need to carefully consider how to balance their cap space and maintain a competitive roster. A deferred deal might be one of the best options yet.

Draisaitl has been instrumental in the Oilers’ recent successes, and there is no doubt the Oilers want to get him on a long-term deal. It’s just not clear what kind of deal both sides are open to considering. And, if Draisaitl does sign a deferred deal, could that open the floodgates for players like Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard to do the same?

Next: Being Nick Robertson’s Agent: What’s the Best Advice?