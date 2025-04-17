Winnipeg Jets
Jets Sign Neal Pionk to Six-Year, $42M Extension
The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a six-year contract extension. The deal is worth $7 million per season.
As confirmed by Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets have signed Neal Pionk to a six-year, $42 million extension. As per JFresh, he is a puck-moving right-handed defenceman, a skilled passer in transition and solid in the offensive zone. However, he has an inconsistent track record on defense.
First reported by Murat Ates of The Athletic and later confirmed by the team, the deal carries an average annual value of $7 million, ensuring Pionk avoids hitting unrestricted free agency this summer.
Pionk, 29, is coming off a four-year, $23.5 million contract signed in 2021. Originally acquired from the New York Rangers in the 2019 trade that sent Jacob Trouba to New York, he has become a regular presence on the Jets’ blue line. While his offensive production has dipped in recent seasons, he tallied 32 points in 54 games during the shortened 2020–21 campaign. This season, he had 39 points in 69 games.
Winnipeg’s belief in Pionk as a key piece of their defensive core moving forward explains the length and AAV of the deal. They wanted to secure his services for the long term and did so, keeping him on the team through the 2030–31 season.
