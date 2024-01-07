Martin Jones Shines Again, Maple Leafs Sweep West Coast Road Trip

Martin Jones, stepping in as a stop-gap option as the No. 1 goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs, played a pivotal role in the team’s successful West Coast road trip sweep this week. Jones, who recently spent time with the Toronto Marlies in the minors, secured a 4-1 victory against his former team, the San Jose Sharks Saturday night, making 23 saves in a stellar performance. He shined amidst a few other notable Maple Leafs.

With Joseph Woll sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain and Ilya Samsonov regaining confidence in the minors, Jones has emerged as a stabilizing force for the Leafs. Some fans are calling it a fortunate set of events that Toronto was able to get lucky with Jones. Others are citing his previous NHL experience, suggesting this — his playing lights out and stealing games for the Maple Leafs — isn’t a fluke. Surpassing expectations, Jones has notched seven wins on the season, outperforming both Samsonov and Woll in the process.

Keefe Is Thankful Jones Stepped Up When the Maple Leafs Needed Him

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the unexpected but crucial role Jones has played, stabilizing the team during a challenging period. Keefe expressed satisfaction with Jones’ performance and credited both the goaltender and the players in front of him for their contributions. As he should. Without Jones and his teammates confidence in him, the Leafs would be in trouble.

Signed to a one-year deal worth $875,000 in the offseason, Jones has proven to be a shrewd acquisition by first-year Leafs general manager Brad Treliving. The veteran goalie’s experience and consistent play have provided the Leafs with much-needed stability in the crease. Sheldon Keefe said, “As a coach, you’re hoping you don’t need him, quite frankly. But the fact that he has done the job that he has and stabilized our group through a very important and difficult time is terrific.”

As the Leafs reflect on their successful West Coast road trip, Jones’s contributions raise questions about where the team would be without his presence. At 34, Jones continues to impress and surprise. It’s turning out that he’s going to be one of the better offseason signings by any team, especially when you factor in his salary. He wasn’t even “supposed to play” this season. Not only is he playing, but he’s playing arguably better than any goalie the Leafs have.

Other Noteable Maple Leafs in the Win Over the Sharks

William Nylander led the Leafs with two goals and an assist. Mitchell Marner and Calle Jarnkrok also found the net. With the win, the Leafs extended the Sharks’ losing streak to 11 consecutive games. As Toronto solidifies its position in the standings, the collective effort and standout performances from key players like Nylander only goes to show why he’s about to get a huge payday this coming week. “I call Toronto home, so that would be a very special feeling.” Nylander said on re-signing in Toronto.

