Jake Guentzel’s Future With Penguins Up in the Air

With the trade deadline approaching for the 2023-2024 NHL season, certain players are being named more than others. Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Jacob Markstrom from Calgary, or Adam Henrique from Anaheim rank near the top of most trade bait boards. But one popular player on the radar of many teams is left-winger Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Playing alongside Sidney Crosby, Guentzel is second on the team in points. He trails behind only Crosby and the winger has been a spotlight on the lackluster season for the Penguins. But, with the club going through a retool and Guentzel’s contract expiring, some insiders are suggesting it’s about an 80% chance he’s moved.
Guentzel’s Future with the Penguins Uncertain
The top liner winger for the Penguins is on the radar of plenty of NHL teams. As a pending UFA, Guentzel’s contract is an attractive one. That said, a likely raise creates a difficult situation for General Manager Kyle Dubas.
In the article, “Dubas Talks Guentzel, the Trade Deadline and the Future of the Penguins,” written by PensBurgh.com, Dubas talks about the Guentzel situation, saying that the deadline is close. They note:
Interesting thought on Jake Guentzel’s situation, noting that time is running out before the deadline and the immediate future will be telling for how it plays out. Talked about how Guentzel has been great for the team but followed up by saying that they “have to find a way to get younger”, in a curious way to pair thoughts together.
Dubas’ Asking Price for Guentzel
Dubas has put a price on his top goal scorer. According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the Penguins are asking for multiple-round picks or a first-rounder, prospects, or roster players. Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Carolina, and Florida are all interested in the winger. As well as the Detriot Red Wings have recently expressed interest in Guentzel per David Pagnotta.
There is no clear frontrunner, as Dubas has expressed that the Penguin’s immediate play will determine if Guentzel could be heading to those teams. The Penguins are sitting 6th in the Metro Divison with 27 games remaining as of February 26, 2024. Recent reports note that almost everyone not in their core group is available.
Kyle Dubas’s decision will determine if the Penguins start a small rebuild or make a push for the playoffs.
Next: Multiple Teams Ask Flyers About Walker and Seeler Package Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Potential Trade Destination for Anthony Mantha Could be the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at a number of forward options ahead of the...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Win Streak Sends Message Ahead of Trade Deadline
What kind of a team are the Toronto Maple Leafs? As one hockey insider...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Jake Guentzel’s Future With Penguins Up in the Air
Find out why Jake Guentzel's contract negotiations are creating a buzz. Learn how it...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Multiple Teams Ask Flyers About Walker and Seeler Package Trade
“There are teams that have contacted the Flyers about both Nick Seeler and Sean...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Fans Torn Over Mock Guentzel Trade Between Oilers and Penguins
NHL Network suggested a mock trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins involving...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
The Importance of 60-Minute Hockey for the Oilers This Season
The Edmonton Oilers have struggled post all star break, especially in the second period....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Potentially Pivot On Plan for Perron at Trade Deadline
It was being reported that the Detroit Red Wings were considering a David Perron...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Huge Offer from Canucks Reportedly on Table for Elias Pettersson
According to reports, the Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made a huge offer to Elias...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Foegele Comments on Being Trade Deadline Candidate
Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele addressed rumors of him possibly being traded at the...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Erik Karlsson to Senators: Is the Reunion Possible?
The last time the Ottawa Senators were in the playoffs, they were catapulted to...