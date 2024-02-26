With the Toronto Maple Leafs on a remarkable seven-game winning streak, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman sheds light on the team’s performance and the message they’ve sent to GM Brad Treliving. As the Maple Leafs continue their impressive run, questions arise about Treliving’s approach to the trade deadline given the team’s limited young trade assets.
This team wants to be seen as a contender. Doubts that the GM should go all in and try to win it all have been effectively erased.
Initial Trade Deadline Doubts About the Maple Leafs Have Faded Away
Despite initial trepidation, the Maple Leafs are on a run of success. In that, they are spearheaded by Auston Matthews’ sensational play. Always known as a goal scorer, Matthews has surprised hockey pundits with his torrid scoring pace. At the same time, he has shifted perspectives on the team’s potential in the postseason.
Related: Is Anyone Not Amazed by Maple Leafs Matthews and Marner?
With big wins against top contenders like the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, the Maple Leafs have proven their ability to compete at the highest level. Even when they were down a number of key players, they still found a way to win.
As Friedman aptly puts it, “You are what your record says you are!” By that statement, he has emphasized the importance of the team’s performance trumps any speculation about their potential weaknesses. Furthermore, Friedman highlights the contributions of players beyond the team’s Core Four of John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander. In that group, he specifically noted such as Simon Benoit and Jake McCabe. Both these tough defensemen have stepped up and thrived in crucial roles. And, by doing so, they have found a home in Toronto.
Maple Leafs Seem Determined to Seize This Season’s Opportunities
The Maple Leafs’ collective effort has underscored the team’s determination and readiness to seize the opportunity this season presents. With players like Matthews leading the charge and unexpected contributors making significant impacts, the message is clear. From Friedman’s perspective, the Maple Leafs cannot afford to waste this opportunity to win now. Whether that means adding a big piece or complimenting this team around the edges, giving them help has got to be the play here.
As the trade deadline approaches, Treliving and the Maple Leafs front office face crucial decisions. Regardless, for Friedman, one thing is certain. The team’s recent performance has made a compelling case for going all-in this season.
Related: Tyler Bertuzzi Hat Trick Heroics: Ideal Timing for the Maple Leafs
