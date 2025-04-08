Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov Leaving KHL to Join Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov is officially leaving SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL to pursue his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens.
The Montreal Canadiens are set to add one of hockey’s top young talents, as 19-year-old forward Ivan Demidov is officially leaving SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL to pursue his NHL career. SKA announced on Tuesday that both the club and Demidov mutually agreed to terminate his contract, paving the way for him to join the Canadiens in the coming days.
The Canadiens officially announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Demidov to a three-year entry-level contract.
It’s a stunning development that has caught the hockey world by storm.
Thank you, Ivan 👏— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) April 8, 2025
SKA and Ivan Demidov have taken a joint decision which will see the forward join the Montreal Canadiens this season. His KHL rights will remain with SKA. He will return to Saint Petersburg if he doesn’t gain a foothold in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/CsyMPKvE7k
In the statement, the team wrote:
“SKA and Ivan Demidov have taken a joint decision which will see the forward join the Montreal Canadiens this season. His KHL rights will remain with SKA. He will return to Saint Petersburg if he doesn’t gain a foothold in the NHL.”
Demidov had a strong season, scoring 49 points in 65 games. “Most likely, I’ll have time to play in the regular season for Montreal,” Demidov said exclusively to RG. “My goal for the rest of the season is to adapt to this new style of hockey as quickly as possible and show what I’m capable of.”
Canadiens Trying to Get Him Signed
For now, the focus shifts to his next chapter with the Canadiens. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news, stating, “This is legit. Canadiens are now working to get him signed.”
Demidov’s arrival will be a major boost for the Canadiens, especially as they look poised to make the playoffs. They’ve gone on a solid run to close the season, and the timing of him coming in and potentially contributing has fans excited.
As the anticipation builds in Montreal, fans will be eager to see how quickly Demidov can adjust to the North American game and make an impact on a young, rebuilding Canadiens roster.
If he signs, the Canadiens are expected to bring him in immediately and burn a year of his entry-level contract.
Next: Oilers Recall Noah Philp on Emergency Basis Amid Injury Woes
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 hours ago
Ivan Demidov Leaving KHL to Join Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov is officially leaving SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL to pursue his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Recall Noah Philp on Emergency Basis Amid Injury Woes
Oilers recall forward Noah Philp from AHL on an emergency basis, opting for reliability...
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 hours ago
Panthers Shut Down Sam Bennett for Rest Of Regular Season
The Florida Panthers have decided to shut down Sam Bennett for the rest of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Journalist: Jeff Skinner’s Scoring Surge Hasn’t Changed Playoff Narrative
Despite producing in limited minutes, a healthy Edmonton Oilers roster might not include Jeff...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Ovechkin Rookie Cards Soar After Breaking Gretzky’s Goal Record
Alex Ovechkin rookie cards have seen a huge jump in value since he broke...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 7 hours ago
NHL Reacts to Quinton Byfield Scoring Potential GOTY for Kings
Quinton Byfield scored what will be seen by many as the goal of the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Outshoot Ducks, Fall 3-2 in Loss Marked by Wild Officiating
The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, getting goalied and almost...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Auston Matthews Squashes Talk of Chasing New Ovechkin Record
Auston Matthews doesn't want to get into conversations about him chasing the new goal-scoring...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 24 hours ago
Oilers Shorthanded vs Ducks as Frederic Re-Aggravates Injury
Trent Frederic has re-aggravated his previous ankle injury and will not play versus the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Could Calvin Pickard Start Game 1 for Oilers?: Skinner a Maybe
There are questions as the season winds down about who the Edmonton Oilers should...