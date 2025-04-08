Ivan Demidov Leaving KHL to Join Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are set to add one of hockey’s top young talents, as 19-year-old forward Ivan Demidov is officially leaving SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL to pursue his NHL career. SKA announced on Tuesday that both the club and Demidov mutually agreed to terminate his contract, paving the way for him to join the Canadiens in the coming days.

The Canadiens officially announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Demidov to a three-year entry-level contract.

It’s a stunning development that has caught the hockey world by storm.

In the statement, the team wrote:

“SKA and Ivan Demidov have taken a joint decision which will see the forward join the Montreal Canadiens this season. His KHL rights will remain with SKA. He will return to Saint Petersburg if he doesn’t gain a foothold in the NHL.”

Demidov had a strong season, scoring 49 points in 65 games. “Most likely, I’ll have time to play in the regular season for Montreal,” Demidov said exclusively to RG. “My goal for the rest of the season is to adapt to this new style of hockey as quickly as possible and show what I’m capable of.”

Canadiens Trying to Get Him Signed

For now, the focus shifts to his next chapter with the Canadiens. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news, stating, “This is legit. Canadiens are now working to get him signed.”

Demidov’s arrival will be a major boost for the Canadiens, especially as they look poised to make the playoffs. They’ve gone on a solid run to close the season, and the timing of him coming in and potentially contributing has fans excited.

As the anticipation builds in Montreal, fans will be eager to see how quickly Demidov can adjust to the North American game and make an impact on a young, rebuilding Canadiens roster.

If he signs, the Canadiens are expected to bring him in immediately and burn a year of his entry-level contract.

