Oilers Recall Noah Philp on Emergency Basis Amid Injury Woes

After dressing just 17 skaters in Monday’s loss to Anaheim, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Noah Philp from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis. Likely only a short-term call-up, this marks Philp’s third stint with the Oilers this season.

The #Oilers have recalled forward Noah Philp from the @Condors on an emergency basis. pic.twitter.com/35UoSN2Tjb — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2025

Philp, 26, has recorded two assists in 12 NHL games and brings a reliable, two-way presence to the bottom six. He’s tallied 9 goals and 8 assists in 28 games for the Condors this season, including 4 goals and 5 assists in his last 10 outings. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now writes:

Have watched most of Condors games. Philp has 4-5-9 in his last 10 GP. He tends to be on the right side of the puck. Doesn’t cheat the game. Right shot. Improving on face-offs.

Oilers Go with Philp Over Savoie

Despite the team’s need for offense- since many of their top scorers are out with injuries- the Oilers opted for Philp’s dependable game over a more dynamic forward like Matt Savoie. Savoie is considered a higher-end offensive talent, but he’s a bit more of what the Oilers already have. Philp has a bigger frame and is likely more reliable defensively.

Noah Philp is playing well in the AHL and gets called up for the Oilers

The move may also hint at positive injury updates. With Philp viewed as a steady, low-risk option, it’s possible that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are nearing a return. Stauffer noted during the intermission of the Oilers vs. Ducks game that McDavid could be back as early as this week.

Philp’s recall comes with McDavid, Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Trent Frederic, John Klingberg, Stuart Skinner, and Evander Kane all out of action.

