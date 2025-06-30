New York Islanders
Islanders Sign Romanov to $50M Extension Ahead of Free Agency
The Islanders commit to Alexander Romanov with an eight-year, $50 million extension, banking on his defensive stability and long-term value.
The New York Islanders are betting big on 25-year-old defenseman Alexander Romanov, signing him to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with a $6.25 million annual cap hit. The deal, that is being confirmed by several insiders, is being finalized just ahead of the 2025 NHL free agency window opening. He was a pending RFA who could have been an offer sheet target. This deal secures two RFA years and six UFA seasons.
Romanov posted 20 points in 64 games during the 2024–25 campaign while averaging 20:45 of ice time per night. He’s got a high upside, and while the deal might seem a tad high today, his new $6.25 cap hit is excellent for a player on the upswing. The cap rising to almost $114 million in two years means this should cause problems for the Islanders.
With $20.9 million in cap space, per PuckPedia, the Islanders had the room to make a long-term bet on the defenseman.
It’s not entirely clear what the team’s game plan is for the 2025-26 season. They traded defenseman Noah Dobson and look to be retooling and rebuilding.
Next: Red Wings Trade Tarasenko to the Wild for Future Considerations
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand’s free agency future remains uncertain as multiple teams prepare offers, with whispers...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Golden Knights Flip the Script—and the Bird—on Maple Leafs
The Golden Knights didn’t just trade Nic Hague—they sent a message to the Maple...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies signs a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Talking Sign-and-Trade for Mitch Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly talking about a sign-and-trade...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Ex-NHLer Backtracks on “Baseless” Sidney Crosby Trade Rumor
A former NHL player and host started a fake Sidney Crosby trade rumor that...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Trade Talks for Jordan Kyrou Intensifying
The Canadiens are reportedly in deep trade talks with the Blues involving Jordan Kyrou,...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Avalanche Trade Coyle, Wood to Blue Jackets for Brindley & Picks
The Colorado Avalanche have traded Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Noah Dobson Traded to Canadiens, Signs Massive Extension
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Dobson has...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
John Tavares Signs a 4-Yr Extension with Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs ink John Tavares to a four-year extension worth $4.38 million...