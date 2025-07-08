Edmonton Oilers
Could the Islanders Consider Trading Star Goalie Ilya Sorokin?
One NHL insider hints at potential trade talks involving Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, but is there anything to this?
The NHL offseason rumor mill is in full swing, and a surprising name has surfaced: Ilya Sorokin. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the New York Islanders aren’t completely closed off to the idea of a trade. In fact, there may have been draft-day discussions involving the star goaltender.
Speaking on the Kevin Karius Show, Seravalli hinted that the Islanders potentially explored a deal with Utah, possibly involving the No. 4 overall pick and top prospect James Hagens. While Seravalli admitted he couldn’t confirm the details, it’s intriguing that Sorokin’s name might be out there.
A shortage of strong goalies on the market has created a real demand. If the Islanders were to move him, the return could be tremendous.
The show Seravalli appeared on was an Edmonton-based radio program, which will spark speculation about the Oilers and the goaltender. Sorokin has a full no-move clause, so he’d have total say over if and where he were to be traded. Loose rumors linked the Edmonton Oilers several weeks ago, but nothing concrete ever amounted from that speculation. So too, the Oilers don’t exactly have the cap space to bring in an $8.25 million goaltender without moving significant salary out. This is the case for many teams.
The Islanders would expect a return of prospects and draft picks at a bare minimum. They’d likely also want an NHL-ready player to help their roster today. Elite goaltenders like Sorokin are seldom traded, so the Islanders only have one shot to get it right, assuming Seravalli’s report is accurate.
Some fans questioned the validity of the rumor. To date, there’s no concrete evidence that the Islanders are actively shopping Sorokin.
Next: Darnell Nurse Bashes Trade Rumors with Viral Instagram Post
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Connor McDavid’s Wife Sparks Speculation About Oilers Extension
Did Connor McDavid's wife just give up the biggest hint yet about McDavid's plans...
-
Speculation Around Oilers and Controversial Goaltender Quieting
Speculation linking the Edmonton Oilers to a controversial goaltender has quieted as legal proceedings...
-
Oilers Beat Maple Leafs to Sign Key Free Agent Forward
The Edmonton Oilers outpaced the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, landing a key...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Exploring Trade Options for Dougie Hamilton
The New Jersey Devils are reportedly exploring trade options for defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Where...
-
Bouchard Almost Bolted for Eastern Contender via Offer Sheet
The Oilers upped their offer to keep Evan Bouchard after an Eastern Conference contender...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Oilers and Jets Forwards Among Big Misses by Red Wings’ Yzerman
Despite missing out on key offseason targets, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is staying...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
No-Trade Clauses Halt Potential Oilers Moves as 2 Players Say No
The Edmonton Oilers approached players with no-trade clauses and gauged their interest in waiving...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Reward Rookie Goaltender with Two-Year Contract
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up promising young netminder Jakub Dobeš, agreeing to terms...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Teases Sidney Crosby Could Be Moved After Olympics
Insider Nick Kypreos suggests Sidney Crosby could leave the Penguins as early as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Ruthless Summer Stance an Early Test for the Roster
New GM Stan Bowman’s tough offseason decisions are a sign the organization is being...