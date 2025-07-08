Could the Islanders Consider Trading Star Goalie Ilya Sorokin?

The NHL offseason rumor mill is in full swing, and a surprising name has surfaced: Ilya Sorokin. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the New York Islanders aren’t completely closed off to the idea of a trade. In fact, there may have been draft-day discussions involving the star goaltender.

Speaking on the Kevin Karius Show, Seravalli hinted that the Islanders potentially explored a deal with Utah, possibly involving the No. 4 overall pick and top prospect James Hagens. While Seravalli admitted he couldn’t confirm the details, it’s intriguing that Sorokin’s name might be out there.

A shortage of strong goalies on the market has created a real demand. If the Islanders were to move him, the return could be tremendous.

Ilya Sorokin Islanders: anything to the trade rumors?

The show Seravalli appeared on was an Edmonton-based radio program, which will spark speculation about the Oilers and the goaltender. Sorokin has a full no-move clause, so he’d have total say over if and where he were to be traded. Loose rumors linked the Edmonton Oilers several weeks ago, but nothing concrete ever amounted from that speculation. So too, the Oilers don’t exactly have the cap space to bring in an $8.25 million goaltender without moving significant salary out. This is the case for many teams.

The Islanders would expect a return of prospects and draft picks at a bare minimum. They’d likely also want an NHL-ready player to help their roster today. Elite goaltenders like Sorokin are seldom traded, so the Islanders only have one shot to get it right, assuming Seravalli’s report is accurate.

Some fans questioned the validity of the rumor. To date, there’s no concrete evidence that the Islanders are actively shopping Sorokin.

