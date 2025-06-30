Connect with us

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings Trade Tarasenko to the Wild for Future Considerations

The Detroit Red Wings move on from Tarasenko in a cap-clearing deal, signaling more roster changes ahead under GM Steve Yzerman.

The Detroit Red Wings have traded veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for “future considerations.” The move, likely done so that the Red Wings could move off of Tarasenko’s contract, will create some cap flexibility and open a roster spot for the Red Wings headed into free agency on Tuesday.

Chris Johnston confirms that no salary was retained in the trade.

Tarasenko managed just 11 goals in 80 games last season, and his departure signals Detroit’s continued roster overhaul under GM Steve Yzerman. Trades for “future considerations” rarely yield impactful returns, so this is a straight cap dump.

For the Wild, it’s unclear if adding Tarasenko hints at any moves they may or may not make as free agency opens. They were rumored to be one of the teams interested in Brock Boeser. It’s not certain if this deal changes that. Michael Russo writes, “Leaves them with $12.95 million and probably means they’ll just be looking for a center tomorrow.”

Tarasenko is a $4.75 million cap hit and has one year remaining on his current contract. It will be interesting to see if Tarasenko can bounce back from a down season. He’s lost a step in terms of his speed and productivity, but it could be that he needed a fresh start to up his scoring again.

