In a historic showdown at the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the Seattle Kraken skated away as the winners with a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. The spotlight, however, shone brightest on Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord, who etched his name in the Winter Classic history books by securing the first-ever shutout in the event’s 15-game legacy.
Daccord’s stellar performance was nothing short of extraordinary, as he thwarted all 35 shots fired by the Golden Knights, steering the Kraken to their fifth consecutive win. He not only solidified Seattle’s winning streak but also extended their point streak to nine games, propelling them into serious contention in the playoff race.
Daccord’s recent hot streak has been a beacon of hope for the Kraken, with an impressive .945 save percentage in 11 appearances since December 2. As mentioned above, he’s earned points in nine of those outings, including four consecutive victories. His emergence has been a turning point for a team that grappled with goaltending issues earlier in the season.
As the Winter Classic concluded, a crowd of 47,313 fans erupted in chants for the standout goaltender. He also won the first ever TNT Cocoa Cup as Winter Classic MVP.
Daccord Called Winter Classic One of the Coolest Days of His Life
Reflecting on the monumental day, Daccord expressed his gratitude, describing it as “probably one of the coolest days of my whole life.” His 35-save shutout adds a significant chapter to NHL outdoor game history, marking the fifth shutout in 39 games. Only Cam Talbot, Mikka Kiprusoff, Jonas Hiller, and Craig Anderson had done so prior. The significance of this achievement was not lost on Daccord, who acknowledged the special nature of the day for the team, the city, and the sport of hockey.
In 23 games this season, Daccord boasts a 9-5-8 record, a 2.35 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage. To say he’s having a breakout season might be downplaying what he’s accomplished.
