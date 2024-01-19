Hurricanes Claim Spencer Martin Off Of NHL Waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers from the Blue Jackets, reports Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Hurricanes confirmed the news on Friday after reports first broke.
A netminder with nearly 40 starts over the past two seasons is hopefully going to help a Hurricanes team that has been looking for some additional goaltending help most of the season. At 28 years old, Spencer Martin has recorded a 3-8-1 record, a 3.65 goals-against average, and a .887 save percentage across 13 NHL games with the Blue Jackets in the current season.
The 6’3”, 191-pound goaltender holds a career NHL record of 17-25-6, with a 3.63 goals-against average and .886 save percentage over 51 games played, spanning stints with Columbus, Vancouver, and Colorado.
Martin was waived by the Blue Jackets Thursday with the intention of assigning him to the Cleveland Monsters. However, on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes claimed Martin off waivers, bringing an end to his tenure with Columbus. Martin started 10 games for the Blue Jackets, going 3-8-1 with a save % of .886. In total, he played in 13 games for Columbus. Clearly, the numbers were not good. At the same time, Columbus has had a disaster season.
Following a mid-September trade by the Canucks to acquire Casey DeSmith from the Canadiens as the designated primary backup to starting goalie Thatcher Demko, Spencer Martin found himself demoted to third on the organizational depth chart. Subsequently, at the end of the month, the Canucks placed him on waivers, leading to his claim by the Blue Jackets. In Columbus, Martin assumed the role of backup goalie, stepping in while youngster Daniil Tarasov was sidelined with a knee injury.
Next: Canucks Extend Jim Rutherford on New 3-Year Contract
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Yr, $775K Contract
The Ottawa Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Year, $775K Contract: this will help the...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Jets: 3 Trade Candidates as Winnipeg’s GM Approaches Deadline
Who are the Winnipeg Jets top 3 Trade candidates to be moved as the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 hours ago
Wild Patrice Bergeron Return Rumor to Bruins Sparks Debate
Despite conversation on a popular podcast about it, multiple sources are denying any possibility...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators Talk Trades for Jakob Chychrun Amidst Increased Chatter
The Ottawa Senators find themselves at the center of trade talk, actively fielding calls...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Dubas Shoots Down Jake Guentzel Rumors Out of Pittsburgh
Despite comments from the agent, Kyle Dubas is shooting down rumors regarding Jake Guentzel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Corey Perry Return Sparks Oilers’ Interest for Two Reasons
As teams do their due diligence on Corey Perry, the Oilers are emerging as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Explains Ideal Trade Scenario for Oilers to Add Two Key Pieces
NHL insider Frank Seravalli painted the picture of an ideal trade scenario where the...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
No Interest in the NHL for Elvis Merzlikins, Per Report
Pierre LeBrun reports that as much as Elvis Merzlinkins wants to leave and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Wants Hyman at All-Star Game: Did Oilers Fans Fail Him?
Edmonton Oilers fans failed to show up and vote for Zach Hyman and he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Valuable Top-Six Forward [Report]
According to one Edmonton Oilers' journalist, the team is going to struggle to retain...