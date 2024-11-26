How Connor Hellebuyck’s Play Proves He’s the NHL’s Best Goalie

Connor Hellebuyck continues to stake his claim as the best goaltender in the NHL, delivering yet another masterclass in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Facing relentless pressure, Hellebuyck turned aside 43 of 44 shots. By doing so, he showed poise, athleticism, and elite skill. The Wild played a game where they outshot and out-chanced the Jets for much of the night. Still, Hellebuyck stood tall and carried his Jets to the win.
The Wild Came Out Flying, But Hellebuyck Shut the Door
The Wild came out firing, with Jacob Middleton scoring in the first period. From there, Hellebuyck slammed the door shut. He then provided the backbone the Jets needed while their defense struggled to contain Minnesota’s attack. By the third period, Winnipeg’s defense tightened. With Hellebuyck standing firm, the Jets took a narrow lead before insurance goals by Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry sealed the deal.
Hellebuyck’s recent games have been nothing short of spectacular. He has won eight of his last nine starts, allowing one goal or fewer in five contests. His season stats—15-2-0 record, 2.06 GAA, and a .929 save percentage—are evidence of his dominance. Against Minnesota, he even outdueled Filip Gustavsson, one of the few goaltenders who has been anywhere near Hellebuyck’s level this season.
What Makes Hellebuyck So Strong in the Crease?
What sets Hellebuyck apart is his ability to thrive under heavy workloads. Time and again, he delivers in high-pressure situations, making him indispensable to the Jets. His consistency is unmatched, and his ability to steal games is why Winnipeg is a legitimate playoff contender. Right now, no other NHL goalie can come close to the kind of game Hellebuyck plays night after night.
The Jets’ road trip continues Wednesday in Los Angeles, where Hellebuyck will likely face another stiff test. But if his recent play is any indication, he’ll rise to the challenge and continue to show why he’s the gold standard for NHL goaltenders.
