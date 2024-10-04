The Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 2-0 Shutout of Detroit

The Toronto Maple Leafs once again fielded a lineup filled with younger players and depth talent, and once again, they outplayed a more seasoned opponent — this time, the Detroit Red Wings. In a 2-0 shutout victory on Detroit’s home ice, goaltender Anthony Stolarz held solid in the net, while Nick Robertson, previously on the bubble to make the roster, netted both goals.

The result was that this determined group registered a well-earned win.

The Good

Nick Robertson

Nick Robertson has been nothing short of outstanding in the preseason. It’s hard to imagine him not making the starting lineup for the season opener in Montreal. Robertson has been the standout player for the Maple Leafs, leading the team in scoring and putting on stellar performances across five exhibition games.

In the last three games, Robertson has scored the Leafs’ last five goals, accounting for all the team’s offense over the past 169 minutes and 48 seconds. Three of his goals were game-winners. While his offensive prowess has always been evident, his improvement on the defensive side has caught his attention this preseason. Both goals in the shutout against Detroit began with Robertson’s strong defensive play in the Toronto zone. His defensive awareness and playmaking skills led to him netting both goals in this game.

Robertson’s efforts in this game were a combination of brilliant defensive recoveries and offensive excellence, leading to the 1-0 and 2-0 goals. He was, without question, the best skater on the ice.

Anthony Stolarz

Although Robertson was the best skater, Anthony Stolarz was arguably the best overall player in the game. Facing a lineup filled with Detroit’s top talent while Toronto dressed mostly AHL players, Stolarz made 30 saves, including two incredible glove stops on Vladimir Tarasenko. Stolarz has been the Maple Leafs’ best goaltender in the preseason, boasting a 0.926 save percentage and a 0.93 goals-against average across his 130 minutes of play.

With Joseph Woll expected to play the whole game in Toronto’s preseason finale, Stolarz’s performance puts pressure on Woll. Should Woll falter, Stolarz could very well find himself between the pipes for the season opener.

The Bad

Timothy Liljegren

Timothy Liljegren’s preseason has been underwhelming, especially for a player expected to step up after signing a two-year, $3 million deal this summer. While he hasn’t been bad, his play has lacked the standout moments to secure his spot on the roster. Playing a team-high 21:34 against Detroit, he was expected to lead a young defensive group, but Marshall Rifai and Philippe Myers overshadowed his performance.

Maple Leafs Timothy Liljegren contract talks

Liljegren has not consistently impressed during the preseason, and recent practices have seen him demoted from the top three pairings, with Conor Timmins taking his place. Saturday’s final preseason game could be crucial for Liljegren to prove he belongs in the opening-night lineup.

Topi Niemela

Topi Niemela, once touted as one of Toronto’s top defensive prospects, has had a puzzling preseason. This was his first action, and his limited ice time raises questions about his readiness for the NHL. Whether it’s due to conditioning or other issues, Niemela has yet to showcase the talent that made him a standout draft pick in 2020.

The Ugly

Unfortunately, the refereeing was the “ugly” part of this game. The officiating lacked consistency, with several questionable calls on both sides. Early in the game, Jeff Petry‘s forearm to Alex Steeves’ face went uncalled, while Bobby McMann’s slashing penalty moments later seemed soft in comparison. The overall inconsistency detracted from an otherwise well-played game, with Toronto benefiting slightly from more power-play opportunities.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The final preseason game will take place Saturday night in Toronto. Fans can expect to see a lineup much closer to the opening-night roster. With Joseph Woll expected to start, the Maple Leafs face several tough roster decisions ahead of the October 7 deadline, including possible signings, trades, and waiver moves. The regular season kicks off with the Leafs taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

