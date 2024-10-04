Is Stolarz Beating Woll in the Maple Leafs’ Goaltending Battle?

The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending. However, one of the most intriguing storylines is still in play: the goaltending competition between Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. Heading into camp, Woll was expected to secure the starter position after a solid performance during the 2022-23 season. However, Stolarz’s standout preseason has raised questions about whether Woll’s position as the team’s number one goalie is in jeopardy.

Stolarz’s Stellar Preseason Performance Has Been Lights Out for Maple Leafs

Stolarz has been a force in the net this preseason, outperforming expectations with his stellar play. In 130 minutes of action, he’s faced 54 shots and allowed just two goals, boasting a remarkable 0.926 save percentage and 0.93 goals-against average. His performance against a mostly full-strength Detroit Red Wings lineup was inspiring. Stolarz stopped all 30 shots he faced. These included a few highlight-reel saves on Vladimir Tarasenko, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion.

On the other hand, Joseph Woll, the presumed starter, has had a quieter and less impressive preseason. In just over 31 minutes of play, Woll allowed three goals on 23 shots, leaving him with a save percentage below what was expected. Although it’s a small sample size, his limited time on the ice combined with Stolarz’s dominance has cast some doubt on Woll’s grasp on the starting role.

The Final Preseason Game Matters: Is It a Decisive Moment?

Woll expects to play the entire final preseason game at home against Detroit on Saturday night. The regular season is fast approaching. Woll’s start could determine who starts in the net for the Maple Leafs’ season opener. If Woll struggles, given Stolarz’s strong form, there’s a real possibility that head coach Craig Berube might opt to ride the hot hand and give Stolarz the start to kick off the season.

Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz Maple Leafs

Currently, Woll is still likely viewed as the long-term option in goal. However, Stolarz’s preseason performance has shown the Maple Leafs that they have a capable alternative. If Stolarz starts the season in net, it might add valuable depth and flexibility to Toronto’s goaltending options. That could benefit the team over a long season.

As the preseason wraps up, all eyes will be on how Woll performs under pressure. Whether the Maple Leafs stick with Woll as their starter or turn to Stolarz, the competition has added an unexpected twist to Toronto’s goaltending situation heading into the 2023-24 season.

