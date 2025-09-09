Flames Lock Up Dustin Wolf With Historic 7-Year Extension

The Calgary Flames have made a massive commitment to their future in net, signing goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract extension with an average annual value of $7.5 million. The deal keeps the 23-year-old in Calgary through the 2032–33 season.

He has one more season on his entry-level deal before the raise kicks in.

WOLF OF CALGARY ?



Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year extension with an AAV of $7.5 million! pic.twitter.com/hHpuih83Ab — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 9, 2025

Wolf, a Calder Trophy finalist in 2024–25, has quickly emerged as one of the NHL’s most promising young goaltenders. Through 71 career games, he owns a 37-23-9 record and has already shown flashes of elite potential. However, the Flames are making a huge bet here. Wolf hasn’t had much of an opportunity to show he’s more than potential.

The contract is notable not only for its length but also for its value—surpassing recent deals signed by others with little experience. Frank Seravalli writes, “It’s a mostly unprecedented contract for a goaltender with Wolf’s #NHL experience (71 GP), surpassing deals for Igor Shesterkin and others in total $ and AAV.”

Elliotte Friedman reported that Wolf had recently expressed his desire to remain in Calgary long-term, telling media in Las Vegas, “he wanted to stay long-term and it is done.”

The reaction from Flames fans has been electric. Many celebrated the deal as a franchise-defining move, with one fan calling it “a steal” and another declaring, “Craig Conroy is the GOAT.” Still, some noted the risk in giving such a contract to a goalie so early in his career.

For the Flames, the message is clear: Dustin Wolf is their goaltender of the future.

