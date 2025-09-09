Calgary Flames
Flames Lock Up Dustin Wolf With Historic 7-Year Extension
The Calgary Flames signed Dustin Wolf to a historic seven-year, $52.5M extension, betting big on their Calder finalist goaltender.
The Calgary Flames have made a massive commitment to their future in net, signing goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract extension with an average annual value of $7.5 million. The deal keeps the 23-year-old in Calgary through the 2032–33 season.
He has one more season on his entry-level deal before the raise kicks in.
WOLF OF CALGARY ?— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 9, 2025
Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year extension with an AAV of $7.5 million! pic.twitter.com/hHpuih83Ab
Wolf, a Calder Trophy finalist in 2024–25, has quickly emerged as one of the NHL’s most promising young goaltenders. Through 71 career games, he owns a 37-23-9 record and has already shown flashes of elite potential. However, the Flames are making a huge bet here. Wolf hasn’t had much of an opportunity to show he’s more than potential.
The contract is notable not only for its length but also for its value—surpassing recent deals signed by others with little experience. Frank Seravalli writes, “It’s a mostly unprecedented contract for a goaltender with Wolf’s #NHL experience (71 GP), surpassing deals for Igor Shesterkin and others in total $ and AAV.”
Elliotte Friedman reported that Wolf had recently expressed his desire to remain in Calgary long-term, telling media in Las Vegas, “he wanted to stay long-term and it is done.”
The reaction from Flames fans has been electric. Many celebrated the deal as a franchise-defining move, with one fan calling it “a steal” and another declaring, “Craig Conroy is the GOAT.” Still, some noted the risk in giving such a contract to a goalie so early in his career.
For the Flames, the message is clear: Dustin Wolf is their goaltender of the future.
Next: ‘What a Distraction Looks Like’: Oilers Situation Could Get Worse
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Big-Name UFA Uniquely Linked to McDavid Contract Delay
Explore the impact of Connor McDavid's contract situation on the NHL and its influence...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Knies May Regret Urging Maple Leafs Fans to Get Upset
Matthew Knies discusses the challenges and expectations facing the Toronto Maple Leafs and how...
-
New York Rangers/ 21 hours ago
Rangers Coach Hints at Big Development Regarding Adam Fox
Adam Fox is set for a big year with the New York Rangers. Discover...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
‘What a Distraction Looks Like’: Oilers Situation Could Get Worse
Connor McDavid's contract situation creates a potential distraction for the Oilers. Discover what this...
-
New York Rangers/ 23 hours ago
Ryane Clowe’s Sudden Jump to Rangers Shocks Sharks, Shakes Up NYR Front Office
Ryan Clowe joins the Rangers as Assistant GM after leaving the Sharks. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
McDavid & Top 5 Stories Going Into the 2025-2026 NHL Season
Explore the top 5 NHL stories to watch this season, including Connor McDavid's contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Stauffer’s Point Predictions Hint Something Big, Possible Trade, for Oilers
Explore the latest Oilers predictions for the 2025-26 season with insights from Bob Stauffer...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Biggest Eastern Conference Surprises to Watch in 2025–26
Explore the East surprises 2025-26 in the NHL. Uncover teams that might defy expectations...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Former Fan Favorite Wants Another Shot With Oilers
Klim Kostin shares his love for Edmonton and his dream of a Kostin Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Finding the Sweet Spot: Ideal Contract Length for Ekholm and Oilers
What does the future hold for Mattias Ekholm? Read about the discussions surrounding the...