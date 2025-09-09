Flames’ Wolf Extension Exactly the Kind of Move McDavid Needs in Edmonton

The Calgary Flames shook up the NHL landscape this week by committing seven years and $52.5 million to 23-year-old goaltender Dustin Wolf. The Calder Trophy finalist is now under contract through 2032–33 at a $7.5 million cap hit, instantly becoming the foundation of Calgary’s future.

For the Flames, it’s a bold bet on potential. For the Edmonton Oilers, it’s a reminder that their Battle of Alberta opponent is locking up the future of their franchise while the Oilers wait for Connor McDavid to decide if Edmonton is a continual contender or not.

Dustin Wolf signs with Flames while the Oilers wait on McDavid

McDavid has made no secret of his frustration after back-to-back Stanley Cup Final defeats and his uncertainty about Edmonton’s ability to remain a contender long-term. He’s eligible to sign a contract extension but is waiting to make sure he’s comfortable with the term. McDavid believes in the Oilers this season, but beyond that, he says no one has a crystal ball. He wants a shot to win over and over, and the argument is that with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard in goal, the Oilers don’t have the solid netminding they need.

McDavid’s message has been consistent: he wants to see a clear commitment to the future by the Oilers. Calgary just delivered that in a way the Oilers have not.

Flames Make Their Bet on a Potential Superstar Goalie

Wolf has only 71 NHL games under his belt, so the deal does carry some element of risk. However, if Wolf continues to trend in the right direction — and there’s no reason to believe he won’t — the Flames have secured their future starter on a reasonable contract for the next eight seasons. In other words, the Flames’ goaltending questions have been answered. The Oilers, meanwhile, don’t know if their two goalies will even finish the upcoming season.

The Flames are signaling to their core players and their fans that they’re willing to make aggressive, forward-thinking decisions on players who will define what the franchise becomes. They’re building a window, not just hoping one stays open. That’s precisely the type of vision McDavid wants to see in Edmonton.

The Oilers’ front office can’t afford to miss the point. Wolf’s deal is a bet, but a calculated one. It’s the kind of long-term stability and confidence-building move that makes a superstar believe his organization is serious about winning, not just today, but for years to come.

The Flames just gave their fans and their players a future to rally around. While Wolf wasn’t in Edmonton’s system, and they couldn’t have signed him, the Oilers need to ask themselves: What are they showing McDavid? “I think it sends a good message to everybody. I mean, people want to be in Calgary, and they believe that we have a chance to win here.” Craig Conroy said on signing Wolf to a seven-year extension at $7.5 million AAV.

