‘What a Distraction Looks Like’: Oilers Situation Could Get Worse

With Connor McDavid entering the final year of his contract, the Edmonton Oilers face more than just on-ice challenges. Michael Traikos of The Hockey News warns that the superstar’s unsigned extension could become a major distraction (if it hasn’t already), potentially affecting the team’s 2025–26 run at a Stanley Cup.

Here’s what we know. McDavid has yet to sign his extension. That’s not a huge issue given that no other big-name pending UFAs have signed either. At the same time, this is McDavid, so the pause is a story.

McDavid spoke with reporters and said he’s taking his time, and “all options are on the table.” That includes “short term, long term,” and “no term.” The last part is a bit concerning.

What If This McDavid Delay Lasts a Lot Longer Than Expected?

McDavid sent a message to the media and his teammates that it’s the job of the players to remain focused despite the outside noise. Easy to say, but perhaps not so easy to do.

Traikos emphasizes that the short-term implications of playing without a contract in place could be significant. While losing McDavid entirely would carry long-term consequences, even a single season with uncertainty surrounding the captain’s future can shift attention away from where the Oilers want it to be. A bad start will lead to questions about why. A skid of games where McDavid doesn’t score will make the media question his level of focus. A losing streak will feel far more significant than it might otherwise.

McDavid Oilers contract decision

The stakes are high for the Oilers, who are coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers. Edmonton remains a top contender, and McDavid said his belief in the team this year is as high as it’s ever been. Still, analysts aren’t sold that this team is as good as last season’s. Last season’s team wasn’t as good as the 2023-24 roster.

The Oilers need to make some positive noise out of the gate if McDavid goes into the season unsigned. That’s the only way the dark cloud of his contract situation goes away.

If McDavid signs to stay beyond this season, the distraction is gone. Edmonton will maintain its status as a perennial championship contender. But any lingering contract drama could make this crucial campaign more complicated, even if McDavid says that’s not going to happen.

