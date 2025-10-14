Calgary Flames
Flames Holding Off on Goalie Trade to Evaluate Cooley
The Calgary Flames are giving Devin Cooley a chance to prove he can back up Dustin Wolf before turning to the trade market fo help.
The Calgary Flames appear to be taking a cautious approach to their backup goaltending situation. While they didn’t claim any netminders off waivers this fall, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the team has been in contact with other clubs to explore potential options.
For now, Calgary plans to give Devin Cooley a chance to prove himself, with a start expected this week. If Cooley performs well, he could secure the backup role behind Dustin Wolf. However, if he struggles, general manager Craig Conroy may have no choice but to revisit the trade market.
The question becomes, how much do the Flames want to invest in upgrading the position? The backup goaltending spot is arguably not a big enough difference maker to get the Flames into the playoffs. At the same time, if the Flames don’t trust Cooley and risk overworking Wolf, that’s not a good decision in the short or long term.
Teams Are Already Asking A Steep Price
If the Flames don’t move a netminder out, the challenge for Calgary is that any incoming goaltender would create a logjam, given that the team already has four players on one-way contracts. Friedman noted that rival clubs have asked for incentives to take one of those deals off Calgary’s hands, something the Flames are hesitant to do.
With the loss of Dan Vladar in free agency and Ivan Prosvetov sent down after training camp, the Flames are still searching for stability in net. For now, the focus is internal — but if Cooley falters, expect Calgary to act quickly to find a veteran solution.
