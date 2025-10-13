Insider Calling Roslovic’s Oilers Deal a “Trial Period” Signing

Jack Roslovic’s late-summer signing with the Edmonton Oilers continues to generate intrigue — not just for its value, but for its built-in flexibility. As reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast (Oct. 13), the forward’s one-year, $1.5 million contract includes a unique clause that could shape his short-term future in Edmonton.

“November 1st… about the time Zach Hyman comes back, it becomes a four-team trade list,” Friedman said. “It’s almost a trial to see if everybody’s happy here, and I assume the teams on that list are the ones that were also looking at him.”

That means Roslovic’s deal features a full no-move clause (including that he can’t be placed on waivers) through October — effectively ensuring he stays put for the first month of the season. After that, the Oilers gain some flexibility if things don’t go as planned, while Roslovic maintains a say in his destination should a trade occur.

For now, it’s an opportunity-driven situation. Roslovic, 28, joined the Oilers after spending much of the summer unsigned and skating on his own. He’s described Edmonton as a place where he can prove himself, potentially earn a longer look, and contribute to a contending lineup.

Jack Roslovic Oilers opportunity

The short-term deal works as a low-risk gamble for general manager Stan Bowman and the Oilers — a way to add depth and experience without long-term commitment. But Friedman’s insight suggests the Oilers weren’t about to commit long-term to Roslovic unless he proved himself. The Oilers believe he can be helpful, but time will tell. Both sides are keeping options open, with November shaping up as a key checkpoint for whether the fit continues beyond the initial “trial” phase.

