Busy Day on the NHL Waiver Wire as Multiple Teams Make Moves

The NHL waiver wire was active on Thursday, with several teams submitting key names ahead of final roster decisions. According to the PuckPedia Waivers Tracker, the list of players placed on waivers spans across the league, with both depth pieces and recognizable names included.

Notable names like Danton Heinen, Vitali Kravtsov, and Ivan Prosvetov hit the wire, while depth pieces across the league will await Friday’s claim results.

The Calgary Flames had one of the busiest days, placing forwards Rory Kerins and Ilya Solovyov, goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, and defenseman Daemon Hunt on waivers.

The Edmonton Oilers also made notable adjustments, waiving defensemen Cam Dineen and Riley Stillman. Both players were considered depth options, and their placement on waivers seemed like a given considering the depth Edmonton has on defense.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were particularly active, placing a large group on waivers: Sebastian Aho, Danton Heinen, Philip Kemp, Joona Koppanen, Filip Larsson, and Valtteri Puustinen. Heinen, with his NHL experience, could draw interest from teams in need of forward depth, while Puustinen has shown offensive upside at the AHL level.

Vitali Kravtsov Canucks

Elsewhere, the Seattle Kraken waived forwards Ben Meyers and Mitchell Stephens. The Vancouver Canucks made a noteworthy move, placing Vitali Kravtsov—once a highly touted prospect—on waivers.

The Vegas Golden Knights also trimmed down their roster, putting Dylan Coghlan, Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie, Jaycob Megna, and Cole Schwindt on waivers.

Meanwhile, the Mammoth placed defenseman Scott Perunovich and forward Ben McCartney on the list.

With so many names hitting the wire, Friday’s claim results will be closely monitored. Teams looking for affordable depth could find value, while others will hope their players clear and remain in the organization.

Lightning Claim Copley From Kings

In other waiver news on Thursday, Tampa Bay has claimed goaltender Phoenix Copley from Los Angeles. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted, “Word is [Andrei] Vasilevskiy is going to play Saturday and is expected to play the Lightning’s opener on Thursday. So, this is insurance, just in case.”

