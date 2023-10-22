Flames and Noah Hanifin Nearing Game-Changing Extension

In a recent update from Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, it appears that the Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin are edging closer to a contract extension, signifying a positive step in the ongoing negotiations. While it’s crucial to remember that nothing is set in stone until both parties ink the deal, the recent developments indicate substantial progress in their discussions.

Hanifin, the talented defenseman, has been making waves this season with an impressive offensive performance, having already accumulated four points in just five games. His stellar play on the ice has not gone unnoticed, as he stands out as a pivotal player for the Flames, particularly in terms of generating offense.

Friedman noted that as Rasmus Andersson received a four-game suspension for his hit on Patrik Laine, there was at least some good news coming out of Calgary. Hanifin being close to a deal is great news for the organization as he’s a big part of their core and his offensive contributions have been remarkable. He excels at moving the puck effectively, delivering accurate shots, and consistently creating opportunities, not only for his teammates but also for himself. This impressive early-season form has undoubtedly boosted Hanifin’s value in the contract extension discussions.

Details of the Contract Aren’t Yet Known

While exact details regarding the potential contract extension are yet to be finalized, speculation is that it may resemble or exceed the recent deal signed by MacKenzie Weegar, which was an eight-year contract worth $6.25 million annually. If such terms were to be agreed upon, it would represent a significant commitment from the Flames, underscoring their belief in Hanifin’s abilities and the vital role he plays in their team’s dynamic.

Flames fans are sure to keep a close eye on these ongoing negotiations, eagerly anticipating the official announcement of Hanifin’s contract extension. As the season progresses, it’s evident that Noah Hanifin remains a key asset for the Calgary Flames, and securing his services for the long term could be a pivotal move for the team’s future success.

