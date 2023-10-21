Close Call Proves Maple Leafs Must Move Nick Robertson Now

It’s not entirely clear what the Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting for, but they need to do something before it’s too late.
The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves at a pivotal crossroads regarding the future of young forward Nick Robertson. His recent performance in the AHL, amassing an impressive five points in just two games, has sparked discussions about his potential role within the Maple Leafs organization. However, concerns are growing about the missed opportunities for Robertson in the NHL, leading to speculation about a possible trade. And, on Saturday, he was almost knocked out a game with another injury, issues that have been a major concern for the forward throughout his AHL and NHL career.
If the Maple Leafs don’t intend to use him, trade him. Every game and every shift seems to be another opportunity for him to go down and be knocked out of action, making a trade impossible as team’s steer clear of injury-prone players, no matter how high their potential ceiling is.
And, it’s not exactly like Robertson is closed off to the idea either.
During a recent episode of the Kyper and Bourne Show, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman underscored the urgency surrounding Robertson’s NHL prospects. He emphasized that if Robertson doesn’t receive a chance soon, the Maple Leafs risk frustrating the talented forward to the point where he might seek opportunities with another team. Despite being reassured by the organization of an opportunity if he excelled in the AHL, Robertson’s continued absence from the NHL roster raises questions. With struggling forwards on the Maple Leafs, the decision to overlook Robertson might test his patience and belief in his future with the team.
The combination of a potentially upset prospect who can’t stay healthy sounds like a disaster scenario for Toronto. It’s time to move on, especially if he’s playing well in the AHL and could get a better look elsewhere. Friedman highlighted the critical juncture faced by the Maple Leafs, acknowledging Robertson’s undeniable talent and the need to integrate him into the NHL lineup before his patience wears thin. And, if the Leafs can pick up a piece, any piece, to help their blue line, it’s something GM Brad Treliving should seriously consider.
Time Is Running Out For Toronto and Robertson
Robertson’s recent high hit during an AHL game should scare the Maple Leafs. He was momentarily sidelined from the game on Saturday, and although he returned to the bench after the hit, the incident underscores the physical challenges he keeps facing. This was another sign. It was a warning to the Maple Leafs of importance of seizing opportunities when they arise.
The Maple Leafs now face a significant decision: to nurture Robertson’s talent within the organization or potentially risk losing him to another injury or to a team where he might find the opportunities he seeks. Or, do they take what they can get now, hoping to help a team that is riding the line of mediocrity so far this season?
As fans and analysts eagerly await the Maple Leafs’ next move, the spotlight remains firmly on Robertson, whose future in Toronto hangs in the balance.
