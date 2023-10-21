Skinner Gets Start for Oilers vs. Jets, Team to Sign Free Agent

As the Edmonton Oilers get set to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, there is also news regarding an unrestricted free agent that the Oilers are looking to imminently sign. Edmonton is in a near must-win to avoid a potentially disastrous start to the season, and it’s not clear if this signing will have any impact unless the Oilers continue to struggle.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic writes that the Edmonton Oilers are about to Sam Gagner to an AHL deal. Gagner attended camp on a professional tryout without expectations of playing any games. He was skating with the team and rehabbing an offseason injury, the expectation that he would sign an AHL deal when he was cleared for play and the Oilers would then look at a possible call-up down the line.

Sam Gagner Edmonton Oilers

Johnston writes: “The next step in a journey that he hopes will result in his third career stint with the Edmonton Oilers will be signing an AHL deal with their farm team in Bakersfield. Expect that to be announced any day now.”

Meanwhile, head coach Jay Woodcroft is juggling his lines again, hoping to find some chemistry as the Oilers take on the Jets in the second-half of a doubleheader on Hockey Night in Canada. A disappointing showing against the Philadelphia Flyers have left the Oilers 1-3 on the season so far and Woodcroft is taking what many fans see as drastic measures, elevating Mattias Janmark to the second line in practice.

Part of the issue seems to be the team’s poor defensive play, but TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted that Woodcroft told the media this morning that to his eye only one goal this season has come from a system breakdown defensively – a far greater number have been individual mistakes he believes are correctable and preventable. Evan Bouchard was a major scapegoat last game as he made two glaring mistakes on plays that allowed the Flyers to score twice. He needs to be better.

Skinner in starters net.

18-97-29

91-71-28

13-93-37

21-55-10



25-5

14-2

— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 21, 2023

The top line looks to be Zach Hyman with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The second like is Evander Kane with Ryan McLeod and Connor Brown. The third line will see Ryan Nugent-Hopkins center Janmark and Warren Foegele and the fourth line might consist of only two players as the Oilers potentially go 11-7 with both Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais in the lineup on defense.

The big thing for the Oilers is putting a 60-minute effort. The team has no goals in the third period of any of their games so far this season.

Skinner Gets the Start for the Oilers

After one great game and two iffy outings, Jack Campbell will take a seat on the bench and Stuart Skinner will go in for Edmonton. He needs to see some playing time and a good performance to shift the narrative a bit after a shaky relief outing in the first game of the season.

“We’re pushing each other every single day to make each other better.” Stuart Skinner on his dynamic with Jack Campbell this season. Skinner said after his first outing in which he thought the numbers didn’t necessarily reflect how well he played, “Adversity never kills you, it makes you a lot stronger.” In game two versus the Canucks, it was a better game, but still a loss.

This could be a game that sets a different tone for Skinner this season. A strong outing could go a long way, not only for the team who is trying to get to 2-3 on the season, but for him and his efforts to be a potential starter again this season.

