4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning with a little bit of luck, some pushback, and an amazing performance by backup goalie Joseph Woll. This game highlighted the intense rivalry that has developed between these two strong teams. And, both teams gave fans a fast, physical, and hard-fought battle.

In many ways, it had the feel of a playoff game. Perhaps that’s because the two teams’ last game happened in almost the exact same way – an overtime win for the Maple Leafs. While the game wasn’t perfect for either team, last night the Maple Leafs pulled out a win.

It was an exciting contest where the backup stood on his head, Matthew Knies was a hero and an underperforming forward stepped up and had a big game when it was needed.

Takeaway One: The First Period Once Again Was Horrible for the Maple Leafs

The game’s first period was ugly for the Maple Leafs. They came out strong, with Auston Matthews narrowly missing a scoring chance that hit the crossbar. However, in an unusual turn of events, the Maple Leafs managed to score the opening goal of the game when William Nylander bounced one in off the Lightning goalie. Then things took a sudden turn for the worse when Nikita Kucherov led a seven-minute onslaught that resulted in three goals for the Lightning.

Kucherov’s first goal started with a strange cross-checking call involving Matthew Knies, leading to a Tampa power-play goal that tied the game at one. The momentum swung further in Tampa Bay’s favor as Kucherov pushed his team to two more goals within three and a half minutes. After the damage had been done, Tampa Bay was leading to 3-1.

These three goals on four shots, including two power-play goals in just 20 seconds, led to Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe replacing Ilya Samsonov with Joseph Woll in the net. It was a wise decision. Samsonov looked like he simply was off his game.

Takeaway Two: Joseph Woll Saved the Game for the Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll was the game’s standout performer. Although he didn’t earn a shutout, he effectively kept the Lightning at bay for the remainder of the game, stopping all 29 shots he faced. His remarkable saves included denying a whopping 17 high-danger scoring chances, contributing to a brilliant 0.949 save percentage and a 1.69 goals-against average in his two starts this season.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie

After the game, coach Keefe shared that Woll would start the next game, highlighting his strong candidacy for a more prominent role within the team. When asked about Samsonov, Keefe was clear that a goalie can’t give up three goals in four shots and expect to stay in the game.

Takeaway Three: Several Maple Leafs Rose Up to Help the Team Win

A number of different Maple Leafs players rose up to contribute to the team’s win. Matthew Knies and Max Domi had strong games. Knies scored his first two regular-season goals as a Maple Leafs player. He also added an assist to lead the team’s comeback efforts. His second goal, scored while on one knee, showed his quick thinking and ability.

Max Domi, despite a tough start with his new team, showed some resurgence in his game. His speed and good puck-handling led to two strong plays. He was credited with primary assists on both Knies’ goals. It was Domi’s best game of the season, by far.

Third, William Nylander and John Tavares stood out. Both players have now contributed nine points in five games this season. Nylander’s goal early in the game and his assist on Tavares’ game-winning goal showed his offensive skill. This has been Tavares’ best start in six seasons with the Blue & White.

Finally, defenseman Mark Giordano played a key role. Playing in the third-pairing position, he played well and has also boosted the performance of his new defensive partner, John Klingberg. Giordano’s defensive plays, including blocked shots and disrupted passing plays, showed his ability to aid his teammates’ successes.

Takeaway Three: The Maple Leafs Continue to Struggle

The Maple Leafs continued to struggle in this game. Again, it happened early. For the second time this season, somehow the team found a way to pull the game out. However, even with a powerful offense, this isn’t a way to guarantee success. The team’s trend of giving up goals in clusters has been a persistent problem this season.

Defensively, Timothy Liljegren and Jake McCabe struggled in this game. Numerous times, they allowed players to get behind them. While Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner had a number of scoring chances, neither got on the scoresheet in this game. They have been playing well but not scoring well.

The Bottom Line

On Tuesday, the Maple Leafs face a struggling Washington Capitals team hoping to build on the momentum gained from last night’s game. If they can win, they might even post a winning record in October for the first time in seasons.

Can they take advantage of the Capitals’ recent struggles? Like the Maple Leafs, the Capitals’ defensive play has hurt them. They will also meet up with former Maple Leafs’ defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is now playing on the top pairing with Washington.

