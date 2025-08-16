Boston Bruins
Expect Big Bruins Names to Come Up in Trade Rumors
If things go south for the Bruins early in the season, the team could still be eyeing more blockbuster trades.
The Boston Bruins offered up one of their most disappointing campaigns as a franchise in recent memory. The 2024-25 season was an on-ice flop and off-ice PR disaster, and in response, management wasted little time working on the roster and showing faith in a management team fans had questions about. The Bruins moved on from several veterans ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline and gave GM Don Sweeney the green light to start over.
The shift in direction was most notable when the team traded franchise icon Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Brandon Carlo was dealt to a division rival in Toronto, forwards Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle were also moved, and winger Justin Brazeau was also shipped out.
Now, the question is whether the Bruins are finished making major changes.
Bruins Trade Watch: Could More Moves Be Coming in 2025-26?
According to ongoing speculation, several names remain in play as potential trade candidates heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Among them: forward Pavel Zacha, offseason acquisition Casey Mittelstadt, and veteran goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.
Some of these trades are coming regardless of how Boston plays to start the season. Some of these trades may be delayed if the Bruins get off to a solid start. If the Bruins find themselves near the bottom of the standings, don’t be surprised if they become one of the season’s early sellers. They may double down on the retool and look to move more pieces. How far they’re willing to take things remains to be seen.
If the situation gets dire, names like Jeremy Swayman, David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Elias Lindholm, and even Charlie McAvoy might pop up in trade rumors. Many of these players have trade protection, but that type of thing only matters if the players want to stay.
