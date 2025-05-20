Bruins Sign GM Don Sweeney to a 2-Year Extension

The Boston Bruins are sticking with their guy. Despite a disappointing season and calls for change among some members of the fan base, the organization has decided not only not to fire general manager Don Sweeney but also to give him an extension. Sweeney signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, per the team’s official website announcement.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes, “Sweeney’s current deal was expiring after next season. Bruins tacked on two more years to bring him through 2027-28 season.”

The #NHLBruins and General Manager Don Sweeney have agreed to a two-year contract extension: https://t.co/TUuTKhoWK7 pic.twitter.com/6E8SJTb2DL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2025

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

Sweeney, who likely knew he was on the hot seat in Boston (at least when it came to the fan base) commented on his extension: “I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support.”

Don Sweeney, GM of the Boston Bruins, has signed an extension

The reaction to the news from many fans is coming as expected. Sweeney has made polarizing decisions with the team and the roster, many of which directly led to the 2024-25 season being a letdown. To some, this extension shows how little the team prioritizes being competitive and winning. Their stubborn refusal to bring in a new front office directly undermines any chance of success.

Others aren’t holding Sweeney responsible, suggesting he was behind the wheel when the team had its record-breaking and historic season. The 2022–23 season saw the Bruins get 65 wins and 135 points, the most wins and points by a team ever. They won the Presidents’ Trophy title that year.

Next: Brendan Shanahan a Potential President Candidate for Islanders