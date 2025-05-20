Boston Bruins
Bruins Sign GM Don Sweeney to a 2-Year Extension
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, per the team’s official website announcement.
The Boston Bruins are sticking with their guy. Despite a disappointing season and calls for change among some members of the fan base, the organization has decided not only not to fire general manager Don Sweeney but also to give him an extension. Sweeney signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, per the team’s official website announcement.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes, “Sweeney’s current deal was expiring after next season. Bruins tacked on two more years to bring him through 2027-28 season.”
The #NHLBruins and General Manager Don Sweeney have agreed to a two-year contract extension: https://t.co/TUuTKhoWK7 pic.twitter.com/6E8SJTb2DL— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2025
“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”
Sweeney, who likely knew he was on the hot seat in Boston (at least when it came to the fan base) commented on his extension: “I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support.”
The reaction to the news from many fans is coming as expected. Sweeney has made polarizing decisions with the team and the roster, many of which directly led to the 2024-25 season being a letdown. To some, this extension shows how little the team prioritizes being competitive and winning. Their stubborn refusal to bring in a new front office directly undermines any chance of success.
Others aren’t holding Sweeney responsible, suggesting he was behind the wheel when the team had its record-breaking and historic season. The 2022–23 season saw the Bruins get 65 wins and 135 points, the most wins and points by a team ever. They won the Presidents’ Trophy title that year.
Next: Brendan Shanahan a Potential President Candidate for Islanders
More News
-
NHL News/ 12 minutes ago
Issues of “Harassment” May Push Marner Away from Leafs
Mitch Marner was dealing with issues of harassment from fans and that could push...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Maple Leafs Will Engage in Talks About Auston Matthews Trade
Will the Toronto Maple Leafs hold discussions about trading Auston Matthews this summer? One...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mitch Marner Meltdown Signals End of Era with Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner had a meltdown in Game 7 as the Maple Leafs lost to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Mark Scheifele Shows Incredible Courage in Emotional Loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele showed incredible courage to play in Game 6 for the Winnipeg Jets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
‘Hasn’t Enjoyed This Kind of Depth in a Long Time’, Oilers Have More Options
The Edmonton Oilers boast impressive depth in the 2025 playoffs and they have several...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Matthew Knies’ Game 7 Status Update After Injury vs Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthews Knies suffered an injury setback in Game 6, will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Questions Remain for Oilers Ahead of Western Finals Matchup
The Edmonton Oilers face many questions going into their third Western Conference Finals appearance...
-
Florida Panthers/ 4 days ago
Panthers Coach Maurice Explains Why Team Is “Really Unusual”
Head coach praises the unique bond inside the Panthers’ locker room, citing a tightly-knit...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Scribe Suggests Rangers Land Big Ticket UFA with Lowball Signing
Could the New York Rangers sign Brock Boeser to a discounted deal this summer?...
-
Dallas Stars/ 4 days ago
“My Face Hurts”: Scheifele After Video Hints Wasn’t Sucker Punched
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele say his face hurts after taking a sucker punch...