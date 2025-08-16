Is a 19-Year NHL Veteran Headed to Oilers on a PTO?

With NHL training camps just weeks away, unsigned veterans are starting to weigh their options as they try to land a job for the 2025-26 season. One of the most intriguing names still on the market — that some didn’t know was still looking to play — is longtime San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Vlasic recently told Le Journal de Québec that he fully intends to keep playing in 2025-26 and that could open up an interesting option for contenders like the Edmonton Oilers.

The 38-year-old was bought out by the Sharks this summer after 19 seasons with the organization. In his prime, he was a reliable shutdown defender and the franchise’s all-time leader in blocked shots. Time caught up with the defenseman and his role diminished dramatically. From 2011 – 2018, he was a reliable two-way defender who could put up points (twice breaking the 30 point barrier). However, he managed just three points in 27 games while averaging a career-low 14:38 of ice time in 2024-25.

He’s not the player he once was, and while he’s motivated and has something to prove, at best, he’ll play a sheltered role and likely not every night. That might be OK with him, assuming he can give what’s left in the tank to a contender.

A PTO With the Edmonton Oilers?

Given his age and recent usage, Vlasic is unlikely to land a guaranteed deal. Instead, the more realistic path may be a professional tryout (PTO), and one team that could be a fit is the Edmonton Oilers.

The Sharks waived Vlasic. Could he join the Oilers on a PTO?

Edmonton has been exploring depth options on the blue line and they have one of the better groups as ranked by several analysts this summer. Depth is key during a long run, and while the team looked to get younger and faster this summer, Vlasic’s veteran presence and defensive instincts could make him a sensible addition if he proves he still has something left to give.

For Vlasic, a PTO with a contender like Edmonton might be the perfect chance to extend his career into a 20th NHL season. It’s a long shot given that the Oilers are probably more focused on forwards and goaltending, but don’t rule it out if Vlasic continues to look around and doesn’t find much interest in his services.

