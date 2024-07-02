The Edmonton Oilers have made some big moves during the free agency frenzy. One player CEO Jeff Jackson was able to retain is the 31-year-old Swedish bottom-six forward, Mattias Janmark. After spending the past two seasons in Edmonton, Janmark has grown into an invaluable player for the Oilers. He puts pen to paper and will be staying in Edmonton for the foreseeable future.

After a couple of successful seasons with the Oilers, Janmark signs a well-deserved three-year contract extension worth $1.45 million a year. He was disappointed with his regular season production — he recorded 4 goals and 8 assists for a total of 12 points through 71 games. (0.169 points per game) — but he found his rhythm in the playoffs. Luckily, a raised production in the postseason allowed him to truly thrive on the defensive side of the game and prove his worth. His multi-year deal is much deserved.

Mattias Janmark re-signs with the Edmonton Oilers

Janmark’s Dominate Penalty-Killing Ability for the Oilers

Dubbed the “janitor,” Janmark has turned into a force on the penalty kill. Throughout a six-game playoff stretch, Janmark buried two shorthanded goals. Both goals were vital to the success and survival of the Oilers postseason. He possesses an ability where he can clog up the neutral zone and provide pressure. Janmark stresses the opposition out, forcing them into panic plays, which could generate a shorthanded chance. At the bare minimum, it disrupts the opposition’s power play zone entry.

The Oilers also retained the services of Connor Brown for next season and those two worked in tandem together. They’ll likely play together again in 2024-25.

Without a doubt, Janmark has become an indispensable player for the Oilers. The animated bottom-six forward has earned himself a fitting extension with the Oilers. Playing for an organization with a “win now’ mindset, he looks to help the Oilers win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. Janmark will continue to play his key role on the penalty kill, adding another layer of depth to this Oilers team

