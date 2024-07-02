Hedman Signs Same Deal to Stamkos After Exit: Coincidence?

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Victor Hedman to a four-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $8 million. What makes this deal particularly intriguing is that it mirrors the contract that former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators just one day prior. Was this a mere coincidence, or a subtle message?
Hedman’s contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2028-29 season, is a well-deserved reward for one of the NHL’s premier offensive defensemen. Despite his defensive impact slipping in the past two seasons, Hedman remains an elite chance creator and puck mover, making the $8 million AAV a great value for the Lightning.
However, the timing and nature of the contract have raised eyebrows. The fact that Hedman’s contract is identical to Stamkos’ new deal in Nashville has fueled speculation about the motivations behind the move. Was this a calculated decision by the Lightning’s front office, a nod to Stamkos’ departure, or simply a bizarre coincidence?
Stamkos, a long-time face of the franchise, was reportedly asked to take a significant pay cut down to $3 million per year over eight seasons. His decision to leave for Nashville, where he signed a $32 million contract laden with signing bonuses and a full no-movement clause, shocked many in the hockey world. Now, seeing his former teammate and close friend Hedman receive a raise to the same $8 million AAV, some fans and analysts see it as a snub to Stamkos.
Hedman to Become Next Captain in Tampa Too?
Adding fuel to the fire, there is speculation about Hedman potentially becoming the new captain of the Lightning. No official decision has been made yet, but given his leadership role and this new lucrative contract, it seems a logical step.
One fan expressed their frustration on social media, saying, “The fact that Hedman got $8 million is just the cherry on top of the big giant undeserved ‘f— you’ that Tampa threw at Stamkos. I am truly flabbergasted and hope he runs things up this season.”
While the Lightning have secured one of their key players for the future, the optics of this deal cannot be ignored. Whether intentional or not, the identical contracts of Stamkos and Hedman have added an unexpected twist to the ongoing narrative of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s roster changes. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on how both players perform with their respective teams and how these contract decisions will impact the dynamics within the Lightning organization.
