Oilers Beaten Up and Beaten in 4-1 Loss to Panthers in Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Panthers found another level and Edmonton didn’t match it. After outshooting Florida in Game 1, Connor McDavid and the rest of the roster struggled to put shots on net and generate offense. Now down 2-0 in the series, they’ll realistically need to win both at home if they want to win the series.
Injuries and penalties were part of the story. For the Oilers, Darnell Nurse took a hit and left the ice several times, barely able to play the rest of the way. he managed only 4:20 in the game. Evander Kane was clearly bothered by his issues. Warren Foegele was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit.
On Florida’s side, Aleksander Barkov left late and didn’t return. Evan Rodrigues looked to be hurt but returned and scored twice.
Both McDavid and Draisaitl said the Oilers need to be better. Edmonton knew they needed to have a better game because the Panthers were going to step up their effort level. The Oilers failed to do so and lacked rhythm and seemed out of sync from the get-go. Florida played a greasy game that limited the Oilers. Through 40 minutes, Edmonton generated only seven shots.
The Oilers Fighting Uphill Battle Now
“It is supposed to be hard. It is supposed to be difficult. I’m excited to see what our group is made of,” said McDavid after the game. He added, “I’m excited to see our group come together, excited to see us fight through adversity, and looking forward to people doubting us again. We are good with our backs against the wall.” Draisaitl said, “We can be better. It starts with me.”
It’s not clear if the NHL will look at an elbow delivered by Draisaitl to Barkov. If Barkov is ruled out for any extended amount of time, the Panthers might ask. Sam Carrick also delivered a spear at the end of the game and Aaron Ekblad applied a chokehold to Evan Bouchard, literally trying to cinch in the choke when Bouchard tapped because he couldn’t breathe.
The Oilers said something similar coming into Game 2, noting their ability to bounce back after a loss. Edmonton dropped the ball on Monday night. As Daniel Nugent-Bowman tweeted, “Teams trailing 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final have won just five times in 54 tries. The last time there was a comeback of his nature was in 2011 when Boston defeated Vancouver.”
The Oilers will have an extra day to get prepared for Game 3 and be ready to show they won’t go down without a fight.
Next: Oilers Bringing in Music Icons For Games 3 and 4 in Edmonton
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Beaten Up and Beaten in 4-1 Loss to Panthers in Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers turned Game 2 into a bit of a...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 7 hours ago
Eric Tulsky Expected To Be Named As Hurricanes GM
Eric Tulsky has been with the Hurricanes organization since 2014. He was given the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Bringing in Music Icons For Games 3 and 4 in Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers and Rogers Place are bringing Our Lady Peace and Shania Twain...
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Hockey Fans Stunned As Capitals Buy CapFriendly Website
The platform CapFriendly will no longer be accessible to the general public after the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Oilers’ McDavid, Hyman, Bouchard: Chasing NHL Playoff History
Edmonton Oilers players McDavid, Hyman, and Bouchard try to inch closer and closer to...
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
NHL Free Agency Interest: Maple Leafs and Goalie Laurent Brossoit
According to The Athletic's James Mirtle, ahead of NHL free agency, the Toronto Maple...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Connects Sens And Leafs To Flames’ Jacob Markstrom
Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is generating a lot of interest from teams around...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Why NHL Teams Should Not Overlook Cole Eiserman at the Draft
His draft stock may have fallen, but there a reasons NHL teams shouldn't over...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Beloved Flames’ Announcer Leaving Calgary, Fans Devastated
Rick Ball was a part of the Flames' broadcasting team for 10 years. He'll...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Stanley Cup Run: A Result of Crucial Staff Changes
The Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup run have been helped by the likes of Paul...