Don Waddell Resigns From Position As Hurricanes GM

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that GM Don Waddell has resigned from his position with the club. Eric Tulsky has been named as the interim GM, with a search for a permanent GM currently underway.

Don Waddell has resigned from his position as President and General Manager of the #Canes. Eric Tulsky has been named interim General Manager. https://t.co/atfIqoGCH2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 24, 2024

Waddell had the following statement about his departure:

“This morning, I spoke with Tom (Hurricanes Owner) and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career. I am grateful for the support that I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future”

No timeline has been set by the Hurricanes to find a permanent replacement.

Waddell Had Permission To Speak To Other Teams

The Hurricanes permitted Waddell to speak to other NHL clubs, according to insider Pierre LeBrun. Waddell’s contract ends this season and it was expected he would leave the organization. The Hurricanes have had discussions about bringing in a new GM with individuals like Tulsky being among likely permanent candidates.

There’s word tonight that Don Waddell has permission from the Hurricanes to speak to other teams. His contract with Carolina is expiring.

The Hurricanes are believed to have already had conversations about a new GM because they expect his eventual departure.

Let’s see where this… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 24, 2024

Waddell, 65, has been with the Hurricanes organization for ten seasons. He’s been the President of Hockey Operations since 2014 and was hired as Carolina’s GM in 2018. The Hurricanes have seen success during the regular season as they achieved three division titles and have made the playoffs for six straight seasons. However, the team would have various disappointing playoff exits, most notably being swept by the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers during the Conference Finals in 2019 and 2023 respectively.

During the 2023-2024 season, the Hurricanes finished with a record of 52-23-7 and got eliminated in the second round of the postseason by the New York Rangers. Waddell’s tenure as GM has seen a lot of success in the regular season but the playoffs have been a different story.

Interest in Waddell Is Already There

It’s being reported from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that Waddell has already been interviewed by the Columbus Blue Jackets regarding their GM vacancy. It’s expected that other teams will also have interest as the days go by.

Further to Pierre’s report, I believe Don Waddell interviewed in Columbus today. https://t.co/tJG2kv1xgN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 24, 2024

Waddell would be an intriguing candidate for a team’s GM position. He’s done a great job in trades and signings for the Hurricanes such as the Jake Guentzel trade and the extension for Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour. It may be surprising for some that the Hurricanes would be willing to let go of a GM as experienced as Waddell, but his departure would allow for a potential internal candidate to receive the role. It’s also likely that Waddell himself is just looking for a change in scenery,

