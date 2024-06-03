Multiple Teams Now Showing Internal Interest in Martin Necas

David Pagnotta was a guest on the NHL Network and noted that several teams are showing internal interest in Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas. A pending RFA, his father spoke publicly about Necas’ dissatisfaction with his role in Carolina and noted that his son would like more time, particularly on the power play. It’s not clear if that has soured the two sides on each other, but Pagnotta suggests the Hurricanes still intend to look at an extension for Necas.
When asked what teams might be interested if the Hurricanes elect to trade the forward, Pagnotta responded, “There’s a lot.” He suggested several teams are having the discussion behind the scenes and that he’s on their radar. The belief is that Necas might come in at around $7-$7.5 million on an AAV. He’s going to draw interest at that number, especially from teams that think he can fit well into an expanded role, where he might not under Rod Brind’Amour’s system.
Among the teams are the Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, and a number of other teams that might not be out there publicly.
Is Necas Really Worth the Price to Acquire Him?
The panel asked what these teams are willing to give up to get Necas and all agreed that the price is going to be high. It was then asked if the price is worth it being that he’s not worked his way into the conversation of being a top option in Carolina. The Hurricanes might be willing to let him go for a reason.
Then again, perhaps the only reason the Hurricanes are considering a Necas move is because they want to target a defenseman in trade if Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei choose to move on as pending unrestricted free agents. The Hurricanes might be looking for defensive replacements.
