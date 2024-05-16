Draisaitl Playoff Dominance: 3rd Player in 35 Years to Hit Milestone

Despite seemingly playing through another injury that has kept him out of practice skates, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has continued his playoff dominance throughout Round 2 of the 2023-24 NHL playoffs. Draisaitl recorded two points in Thursday’s thrilling game-four victory, putting up a goal and an assist against the Vancouver Canucks. He got the assist on Evan Bouchard‘s game-winner and remarkably, Draisaitl now has 20 points in only nine games.
This feat makes him the third player in the last 35 years to record 20 points in less than 10 playoff games. This is a feat that truly exemplifies his playoff dominance, but it’s not the only feat Draisaitl has achieved in these playoffs.
The “German Gretzky” has recorded eight goals and 12 assists in only nine games. Certainly, Draisaitl has lived up to that nickname. To put into perspective how difficult it is to achieve 20 points in less than 10 playoff games, a player must uphold a 2.22 points per game ratio, which is higher than Wayne Gretzky’s career points per game ratio. Furthermore, since the 1991–1992 season, only three players have achieved it. Mario Lemieux back in 1992, Connor McDavid in 2022, and now Draisaitl, who joins his partner in crime on another elite list.
How is Draisaitl So Effective?
Throughout his playoff career, Draisaitl has found a way to be effective, no matter what. In 58 postseason games, Draisaitl has a 1.672 point-per-game ratio. It was the second-highest in NHL history, right behind Gretzky. Despite being a target for the opposition due to his dominance, Draisaitl finds new ways to get around defenders.
Notably, he plays a position-less style of hockey. This style of play makes him hard to predict: one moment he’s behind the net, and the next he’s up by the point, making a key offensive pass. It allows him to control the play no matter where he is on the ice.
His calling card is his shot on the power play. Like Alex Ovechkin, despite the opposition knowing his shot is coming, there is almost no defense for it. Draisaitl has learned to score from almost impossible angles and he’s become a threat in areas on the ice defenses are taught to leave open because they are typically low-percentage chances.
Draisaitl Is Posting Early Conn Smythe Numbers
For the second time in the 2024 playoffs, Draisaitl has joined some elite company. He continues to dominate in the postseason, arguably becoming one of the best playoff players to ever lace up the skates. The question now is, can Draisaitl keep up this dominance as the Oilers look to push the Canucks to the brink of elimination in Game 5? Edmonton has a long way to go to get the Stanley Cup, but if they move past Round 2, it will, in large part, because Draisaitl willed them forward.
