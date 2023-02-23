Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes

As per the Washington Capitals’ PR team, Dmitry Orlov is being scratched tonight by the Washington Capitals (for trade-related purposes like other players around the league). A defenseman who just recently potentially became available, contract issues between the player and the Capitals, along with the potential for the team to slide out of a playoff spot have led to trade chatter and it appears the organization might be leaning more towards a deal than in hanging onto the defenseman.
Garnet Hathaway is also being held out from tonight’s game for trade-related circumstances.
Orlov might be one of the best defensemen available outside of Erik Karlsson and Jakob Chychrun. It would be a bit risky if the Capitals moved him and are still in the postseason hunt because Orlov is a physically smart defenseman who could be quite useful in a playoff series. There will certainly be teams out there that will have interest, assuming a club hasn’t already approached GM Brian McLellan with an interesting offer. Earlier this week, Chris Johnston on Insider Trading reported that Orlov’s name had started to emerge in trade discussions when the Capitals fell to 5th in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings.
He’s got 19 points in 43 games this season and averages over 22 minutes per game, behind only John Carlson for the Caps. Orlov is in the final year of a $5.1 million, six-year contract. There is every indication that he could come back to the Capitals in the offseason and his contract includes a five-team no-trade list.
