Dallas Stars Looking to Add Top-Six Forward via Trade

Following the big signing of Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension, the Dallas Stars might not be finished conducting business. NHL insider Darren Dreger reported during the latest TSN Insider Trading that the Stars and GM Jim Nill are looking to add another top-six forward to their roster.

Dreger explains:

Back to Dallas for a moment. The Hintz extension is an indication of looking after their long-term future in Dallas. But the Stars’ Christmas wish list could also provide a luxury item for those up front. They like what they have. They like the way things are going in Dallas right now. It’s hard not to. But they’d also like to add a forward to play with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment.

Jim Nill Dallas Stars GM

Dreger suggests that won’t be the easy thing to get done but it’s on their wish list. He notes, “It sounds like a tall ask. They do like this up there, but that top-six luxury item is definitely something Dallas is in the market for.” The team only has $1.1 million in cap space, so the question about what they shuffle around to make it work or who they trade if the player they want to add costs more than $1 million is real. They could get a team to retain some salary on a $2 million player, but they’d likely have to add a sweetener to any deal to accomplish such a trade.

What Can the Stars Do?

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic writes that the Stars are a team most think will stand pat at the NHL Trade Deadline. Because they are so tight to the salary cap, they can’t just add talent by sending out future assets (prospects, draft picks). He notes, “The two moves to keep on the radar are trading away Anton Khudobin and/or Denis Gurianov. Both players are on expiring deals.”

The organization has been trying to move Khudobin for some time and that’s not been an easy trade to convince GMs to make. It’s only going to get harder as he stays in the AHL and has to convince another GM that his work there will translate over to the NHL. Gurianov is young and talented and if the Stars do elect to trade him, they’ll wait for the right trade to present itself.

