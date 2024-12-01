Igor Shesterkin’s contract situation has become a hot topic for the New York Rangers this season. Progress in negotiations has stalled, and uncertainty about his future looms large. Despite reportedly rejecting an $11 million-per-year offer before the season, Shesterkin’s camp has remained quiet. That leaves the Rangers unsure of his long-term intentions. It also leaves them open to another team coming in and offering a big number on July 1, potentially scooping away their star goaltender.

Peter Baugh and Arthur Staple of The Athletic wrote this week:

If Shesterkin has all along been seeking 14 percent of the cap on his next deal, a higher cap means a bigger salary — 14 percent of $95-million is $13.3-million. Shesterkin could get that much on a seven-year deal from a handful of teams and you’d think some younger clubs — the Hawks, Flyers and Canadiens, among others — would be eager to lock in one of the top goalies in the league as they move through rebuilds.

While the Rangers have continued their push to retain him, other teams will keep a close eye on the star goaltender. His potential departure from New York is becoming an intriguing possibility. Could a rebuilding team swoop in with a lucrative offer that Shesterkin can’t reject?

The Uncertainty Around Shesterkin’s Future

Shesterkin’s situation has been complicated by his decision to delay contract talks until after the season. Staple and Baugh report the star goalie has requested that negotiations be paused, leaving the Rangers unclear about where he stands. This silence and the Rangers’ struggles have led to speculation that his future in New York may be in jeopardy.

NHL GMs have begun to consider the possibility that Shesterkin might not re-sign with the Rangers, especially if he hits the open market. One Western Conference assistant GM told The Athletic, “There’d be 25 teams trying to figure out how to sign him, even if you’re talking $13–14 million [per year].” That kind of money, which could come into play with the projected salary cap increase next season, would be enough to make Shesterkin one of the most sought-after free agents in recent memory.

The Salary Cap Increase Could Reshape Negotiations

The projected rise in the NHL’s salary cap is a significant factor. Sources suggest the cap could jump from $88 million this season to $95 million next year. This increase would provide teams with more financial flexibility, and players like Shesterkin — reportedly seeking 14% of the cap — could see a substantial bump in their contracts.

For Shesterkin, this could mean a payday far beyond what the Rangers are willing or able to offer. As such, it’s no surprise that they are looking at trading a couple of hefty contracts.

Teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, and Montreal Canadiens — all while rebuilding — could be prime suitors. These younger clubs might be eager to lock in a top-tier goalie like Shesterkin to accelerate their rebuilds and establish a strong foundation for the future. And, if the Rangers are headed in the wrong direction, what’s keeping Shesterkin in New York?

Could Younger Teams Be a Better Fit for Shesterkin?

An angle to consider is the potential appeal of a younger team to Shesterkin. While the Rangers can offer him an eight-year deal—a term that would provide long-term security—other teams might be able to offer him a higher annual salary, particularly with the projected cap increase. A seven-year deal with a larger yearly salary could make more sense for Shesterkin and a team looking to build around him as the centerpiece of their future.

Will Igor Shesterkin present the Rangers with contract concerns?

Despite the Rangers’ success in recent years, the team has faced early-season struggles, leaving Shesterkin in a difficult position. If the Rangers can’t get their act together and remain competitive, Shesterkin might not want to commit to a long-term deal in New York. The prospect of joining a team with more stability and a clear vision for the future might be too enticing, especially if that team is willing to break the bank for him.

Shesterkin’s decision will likely hinge on the money and the Rangers’ direction. If they cannot stabilize their roster and become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, he could seek a new challenge with a team that offers financial security and a brighter future.

The Bottom Line: There’s a Possibility Shesterkin Leaves New York

As the Rangers grapple with their internal challenges and Shesterkin’s uncertain future, the likelihood of him leaving New York grows more plausible each day. With a substantial payday awaiting him on the open market, younger teams will undoubtedly make a push for his services. If Shesterkin does leave the Rangers, it will be a massive shakeup for New York and the NHL landscape, as one of the league’s elite goalies shifts to a new team — potentially with a huge salary and a pivotal role in a rebuilding franchise.

The Rangers’ ability to retain Shesterkin will depend on whether they can offer him the money, stability, and success he craves in the coming years.

