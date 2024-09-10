On Tuesday, Connor McDavid made it clear he’s not interested in discussing his future contract with the Edmonton Oilers media during the 2024-25 season. Speaking to the press at pre-camp skates, McDavid said he would only address the topic once, choosing instead to focus on the upcoming year.

While he didn’t reveal his long-term plans, reading between the lines, his comments suggested he’s leaning toward staying with the Oilers for the long haul.

With teammate Leon Draisaitl recently signing a massive eight-year extension, all eyes are now on McDavid and defenseman Evan Bouchard (more so McDavid). The Oilers’ captain has two years left on his current deal. Eligible for an extension next summer, it will be something the media is heavily focused on for much of the upcoming season.

McDavid, 27, is likely going to be the highest-paid player in NHL history. That doesn’t mean he’s thinking about his contract, free agency, or extension talks with the Oilers. He emphasized that his priority is preparing for the season.

He said, “I’m worried about this year; I’m worried about being ready for the season, both myself and the group,” McDavid told reporters. “That stuff takes care of itself… it’s not something I’m worried about.”

McDavid Does Like Playing In Edmonton and Was Detailed As To Why

McDavid recently returned to Edmonton, participating in captain’s skates alongside teammates ahead of training camp. While he was aware the team is cap-strapped and couldn’t keep everyone, he praised the work done by Oilers management, including GM Stan Bowman, in improving the roster. Notable additions include Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, and McDavid seemed optimistic about the team’s direction.

“We got better in a lot of areas, and I love the additions that we made,” he said. “There are lots of good players in this organization and a chance for guys to show what they have.” Although, he might have to look out for Arvidsson after an accidental trip in practice on Monday that had players and media holding their breath when McDavid went down.

He also talked about how great it is to live and play in Edmonton. Calling it “easy living” he suggested that players who don’t know the city don’t understand how much it has to offer NHL players and how nice it is to play and live in here.

While McDavid and defenseman Evan Bouchard are the last core players needing contract extensions, McDavid’s focus remains squarely on the present season. For now, Oilers fans will have to wait until next summer for any updates on McDavid’s long-term future.

