Bowman Blasts Rumor Oilers Lowballed Broberg and Holloway, Criticizes Deals

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman recently took aim at the contracts signed by former Oilers Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway with the St. Louis Blues, suggesting their current NHL values do not align with the terms of their new deals. It might not have been a direct shot at either player, but it does explain, in part, why the Oilers chose not to match the offer sheets that pried the two young talents out of Edmonton.

Speaking with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Bowman said the narrative that the Oilers might have low-balled bother players isn’t true.

He noted:

“The way it’s being portrayed is also a little bit unfair, that the Oilers were doing some sort of poor-faith negotiating. If you look at both those players, based on their performance, there’s lots of comparable players that have signed this summer and recent years. The players can probably grow into those deals, but as of today, they’re way above their actual performance.”

Essentially, while the Oilers wanted to keep some flexibility in their salary cap and that might have been the main reason for not matching, management realized that they couldn’t, in good conscience, dramatically overpay for either player.

Broberg Got a 400% Increase Over What He Likely Should Have Earned

Broberg, who signed a two-year contract worth $4.58 million annually is the standout contract of the two. While Holloway, with a two-year pact at a $2.29 million cap hit, was overpaid as well, Broberg’s deal represents a nearly 400% increase over comparable NHL contract values.

Broberg and Holloway Oilers Blues

Broberg, 23, primarily played in the AHL last season, recording 38 points in 49 games with the Bakersfield Condors. In the NHL, he appeared in 12 regular-season games and made a brief postseason appearance, contributing two goals and three points in 10 playoff games. Drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019, his recent performance has not matched the value of his new contract.

Holloway, 22, had a modest NHL season with six goals and nine points in 38 games, and showed better numbers in the AHL. His postseason contribution was more significant, with five goals and seven points in 25 games. Drafted 14th overall in 2020, his recent performance also seems inconsistent with the contract’s terms.

Bowman also addressed the perception that the Oilers were engaging in poor-faith negotiations, asserting that similar players have signed comparable deals this summer and in recent years. Reflecting on the offer sheet mechanism, Bowman noted its infrequent use and suggested it might be underutilized by NHL GMs.

