Connor Ingram Clears Waivers, Goalie Goes Unclaimed

Despite speculation that someone would claim goaltender Connor Ingram off of waivers Friday, the netminder made it through. Among the teams that might look were the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers. Neither opted to go that route.

Ingram will likely head to the AHL, assuming the Utah Mammoth can’t find a trade partner before his demotion.

Oilers Fans React to Ingram Clearing Waivers

Oilers fans were the most vocal with their reactions on social media Friday when it was learned that no NHL teams put in a claim for Ingram. Fans were quick to voice their frustrations, ranging from criticisms of the front office to skepticism about the team’s future.

One fan tweeted, “Bizarre. Oilers just don’t care,” while another predicted, “McDavid is leaving 100% percent lmao.” Criticism of management also dominated, with several posts calling out GM Stan Bowman for the team’s perceived lack of direction. “BOWMAN!!” and “Bowman sucks” were among the blunt reactions from supporters on Twitter.

Despite the negativity, a few fans noted that the team’s decisions did consider other players. One wrote, “Thanks for including the other players,” highlighting a more measured perspective. The Oilers, as do many other NHL teams, likely figure that what they have internally is as good or better than going with a goalie that costs almost $2 million, but the Mammoth were happy enough to move on from.

31 other teams could have put in a claim, and no one did.

