Edmonton Oilers
Friedman: McDavid’s Next Deal Could Come in Lower Than Expected
Elliotte Friedman says Connor McDavid’s next extension could land below the mark many are expecting. How low will he go?
Connor McDavid’s contract extension continues to dominate NHL headlines, and Elliotte Friedman offered some updated thoughts on where things stand during the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast. Sticking with his theory that the McDavid deal will ultimately surprise many, the NHL insider not only believes the deal could be signed soon, but it could be less expensive than expected.
Friedman said he still believes there’s “some hope” a deal could be finalized before the season begins (which is in less than two weeks), a development that would not only quiet talk about how this situation could drag out, but also settle speculation hanging over the Edmonton Oilers captain.
If the two sides can finalize a new deal, it removes any potential distraction as the Oilers begin their campaign and hope to get off to a strong start.
Could McDavid’s AAV Be Lower Than Expected?
The bigger surprise, however, may be the number itself. Over the summer, projections had McDavid’s next contract reaching as high as $16 million per year — a record-setting figure. Friedman now suggests the final number could come in lower.
“In the summer, I think people were saying it was gonna be $16m; it’s gonna be lower than we thought,” Friedman explained. He added that several front offices around the league are quietly rooting for that outcome.
“I think there are teams hoping McDavid does sign so they can say hey, if he comes in, say for argument’s sake at $15.5m, nobody’s getting more than Connor McDavid,” Friedman said.
McDavid’s decision might (and some believe, should) set the market for future mega-deals, but for now, the hockey world waits to see if Edmonton locks in its superstar before opening night.
Meanwhile, the Oilers (without McDavid in the lineup) will take on the Winnipeg Jets in preseason action on Friday night.
