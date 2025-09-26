Maple Leafs Sign James Reimer to PTO, Working on Stolarz Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to focus their contract extension efforts on goaltender Anthony Stolarz, with multiple insiders suggesting a deal could be close. In the meantime and with news that Joseph Woll is out with an injury, the club announced on Friday that they have signed veteran goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout.

Reimer, 37, spent the first six years of his career with the Maple Leafs.

Darren Dreger reported on OverDrive that the Leafs would prefer a three-year agreement but may need to accept a four-year term at around $4.5 million AAV. Elliotte Friedman, speaking on 32 Thoughts, echoed that range, adding that he doesn’t expect negotiations to stretch into five years or more.

General manager Brad Treliving also addressed the situation this week, confirming ongoing discussions with Stolarz’s camp. “I’m always optimistic until I’m not, so we’ll continue to work away…” He added:

“Hopefully we can get something done, but you know that you know there’s there’s really no immediacy for it right now in the sense that you know he’s under contract and I’m expecting to have another really good year. But we’re certainly working away with it, and hopefully we can get to the finish line here before too long.”

Treliving said it has been an open dialogue with Stolarz’s agent. “I think we both know where each other side is, and like I said, I’m confident that we can get something done, but I don’t look at it as a dire situation at all. I look at it, as you know, he’s poised to have a really good year if we can get something done before the season starts, and give us some certainty there that would be my preference.”

While Stolarz’s extension talks move forward, the Leafs have “not yet begun” negotiations with forward Bobby McMann.

